Doglassified: Trump releases picture of canine hero who ‘cornered’ ISIS leader Baghdadi

President Donald Trump has released an image of the canine who he said chased Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi into a tunnel before the terrorist chief killed himself. The dog’s name, however, remains a national secret.

“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, along with a photograph of an alert-looking dog, apparently a Belgian Malinois.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

Trump revealed on Saturday that the four-legged fighter had been hurt after it went into the tunnel in pursuit of Baghdadi.

Earlier on Monday, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley told reporters that the heroic hound had “performed a tremendous service” in tracking down the notorious jihadi, and has since been recovering on duty at an undisclosed location. Pressed about the pooch’s identity, Milley said the US is keeping the dog’s details classified for now.

Not all dogs go to heaven however. While the unnamed dog paraded by Trump on Twitter has been given a hero’s reception, Baghdadi himself, Trump said, “died like a dog” and will now face “the final judgment of God.”

