Hillary Clinton thinks ‘God put her on earth’ to be president, former Bill Clinton adviser says

Despite a failed run at the presidency in 2016, one former adviser to Bill Clinton reckons Hillary is waiting in the wings for another try in 2020, claiming “She feels like God put her on the earth to do it.”

Speaking to New York talk radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday, Dick Morris said that Hillary Clinton is likely eyeing up Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, expecting the former vice president to drop out so she can take his place as the Democratic establishment’s chosen candidate.

“My feeling is that she wants to,” Morris said. “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”

She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her

Since losing to Donald Trump in 2016, Hillary has revisited her campaign’s failures, alternately blaming Russia, Benie Sanders, the FBI, WikiLeaks, and misogyny for her loss at the ballot box. Along the way, rumors of a possible rerun of 2016 have simmered away.

Most of these rumors have been just that – rumors. Though her former adviser Philippe Reines told Politico last year that while Clinton’s chances of actually running in 2020 are “somewhere between highly unlikely and zero,” he appeared on Fox News on Wednesday night again to keep the door open.

“She ran for president because she thought she would be the best president,” he told host Tucker Carlson. “There might be a reason that she would be the best person, not only to beat Donald Trump, but to govern after Donald Trump.”

Indeed, Hillary’s opportunity may come around soon. Joe Biden, the only centrist among the current crop of frontrunners, has had trouble raising funds recently, and has stumbled through a series of embarrassing gaffes on the campaign trail. Meanwhile left-wing candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have pulled ahead.

If Biden drops out, Morris said “all the Democrats are going to say, ‘Oh my God, are we going to nominate Elizabeth Warren… We need a moderate to come out.’ And Hillary will dust off her credentials and say, ‘I’m a moderate. I was that when my husband was president and I’ll be that now.’”

“Make no mistake. She wants it,” he added. “She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”

Though he once advised Hillary’s husband, Morris is not hoping for another Clinton presidency himself. Once one of Bill’s closest and most trusted advisers, he has since switched his allegiance to the Republican party, and swore in 2008 that he would leave the US if Hillary Clinton was elected president.

