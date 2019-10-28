 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US rapper gets Twitter-roasted after booting fan who refused to say ‘F**k Trump’ (VIDEO)

28 Oct, 2019 07:06
Rapper YG ©REUTERS/Danny Moloshok ; US President Donald Trump © REUTERS/Yana Paskova
American rapper YG has taken a bruising on social media, after the singer kicked a fan from his show for refusing to cuss-out US President Donald Trump.

A video taken at the Mala Luna Music Festival in Texas shows the rapper inviting an audience member up on stage, where he then proceeded to press him about his political beliefs.

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f**k with Donald Trump, you said you don’t know,” the Los Angeles rapper could be heard saying. “So, since you don't know, I need you to make up your mind tonight.”

YG then asked the fan to state his name and shout obscenities about Trump. The young man shook his head.

“No you won’t?… Get him off the stage… He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass outta here,” the rapper said as the crowd cheered.

The stunt did not sit well with social media users, who said YG’s behavior was completely uncalled for.

Others applauded the unnamed fan for not bowing to public pressure.

Twitter users also noted that, regardless of what the fan said, the video would spread across the internet – and that his best course of action was to simply refuse, without stating his actual political beliefs.

