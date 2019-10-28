US rapper gets Twitter-roasted after booting fan who refused to say ‘F**k Trump’ (VIDEO)

American rapper YG has taken a bruising on social media, after the singer kicked a fan from his show for refusing to cuss-out US President Donald Trump.

A video taken at the Mala Luna Music Festival in Texas shows the rapper inviting an audience member up on stage, where he then proceeded to press him about his political beliefs.

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f**k with Donald Trump, you said you don’t know,” the Los Angeles rapper could be heard saying. “So, since you don't know, I need you to make up your mind tonight.”

YG invites fan on stage to yell out "F**k Donald Trump," kicks him off after he refuses pic.twitter.com/7z9r9gVXav — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 27, 2019

YG then asked the fan to state his name and shout obscenities about Trump. The young man shook his head.

“No you won’t?… Get him off the stage… He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass outta here,” the rapper said as the crowd cheered.

The stunt did not sit well with social media users, who said YG’s behavior was completely uncalled for.

Not a Trump supporter but this was unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6rtumrkIyf — Claymore K (@ClaymoreKwaram1) October 27, 2019

Imagine thinking having a different opinion is a viable reason to kick someone out of a concert they payed money for. — 💜 Jay Bha 💜 (@jaybhaa) October 27, 2019

Others applauded the unnamed fan for not bowing to public pressure.

What a move by this young man! At a moment in front of thousands, on stage with someone so famous. He stays true to himself and his beliefs! He would rather get kicked out and booed than say something he doesn’t believe in. It’s not the content that matters, it’s the principle! — Thinking Movement Podcast (@ThinkinMovement) October 28, 2019

It's not about who he supports it's about him not letting someone pressure him into saying some shit he didn't feel.



He didnt fold and I respect that! pic.twitter.com/FezFeajOBZ — C I V W A Y (@LEWCIV) October 28, 2019

Twitter users also noted that, regardless of what the fan said, the video would spread across the internet – and that his best course of action was to simply refuse, without stating his actual political beliefs.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!