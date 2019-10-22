 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Where’s Lindsey?’ Graham slammed by conservatives & liberals alike while trying to sit on two chairs regarding Trump

22 Oct, 2019 18:40
Get short URL
‘Where’s Lindsey?’ Graham slammed by conservatives & liberals alike while trying to sit on two chairs regarding Trump
© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Senator Lindsey Graham is failing to measure up to expectations as the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and conservatives are starting to take notice, calling out the late John McCain’s mini-me for his absence.

The South Carolina Republican is taking flack from all sides as he tries to please everyone in Washington. Conservatives are calling him out for his apparent refusal to protect President Donald Trump at the same time as liberals tear into him at any flicker of pro-Trump sympathies.

#WheresLindsey was trending among right-leaning users on Twitter after Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) pounced on Graham’s “total inaction” on Monday, dragging the senator for his failure to get to the bottom of the ‘Russiagate’ sham.

Carlson mused that Graham’s neocon foreign policy tendencies – as shared by his former Senate pal John McCain before the latter’s death – might mean his loyalty is more to the “deep state” than Trump. While Graham hasn’t climbed aboard the impeachment express alongside some of the more anti-Trump members of his party, he hasn’t outright condemned that faction either, and at least one news outlet has tipped him as one of the senators likely to turn on the president.

Seemingly getting the message that Republicans were tired of his shenanigans, however, Graham rushed to back the president, who had called Democrats’ impeachment fervor a “lynching” on Tuesday. “This is a lynching in every sense,” Graham agreed – only for liberals to accuse him of “Klansplaining.”

Democrats vocally yearned for the days when Graham could be counted on to join McCain in condemning Trump’s anti-interventionist tendencies, their jaws dropping to see Graham, at least, claim to support Trump’s moves in Syria.

Also on rt.com Ditch the Kurds, grab the oil? Trump says US ‘never committed’ to Syrian allies, but SecDef says Washington still committed to oil

Trump, too, has called for his party to show some loyalty, calling on Republicans to “get tougher and fight” on Monday. “I think the Democrats fight dirty. I think the Democrats are lousy politicians with lousy policy,” he said, but at least “they stick together. They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst.” Should Trump start to worry that they have Lindsey Graham?

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies