‘Where’s Lindsey?’ Graham slammed by conservatives & liberals alike while trying to sit on two chairs regarding Trump

Senator Lindsey Graham is failing to measure up to expectations as the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and conservatives are starting to take notice, calling out the late John McCain’s mini-me for his absence.

The South Carolina Republican is taking flack from all sides as he tries to please everyone in Washington. Conservatives are calling him out for his apparent refusal to protect President Donald Trump at the same time as liberals tear into him at any flicker of pro-Trump sympathies.

My 17-month old son just walked up and asked "Dad, how could the leader of the entire Senate Judiciary Committee go missing right after promising us investigations, hearings, and subpoenas?"



I honestly have no idea how to respond #WheresLindsey — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 22, 2019

If only @LindseyGrahamSC were head of the Senate Judiciary Committee #WheresLindsey — 🇺🇸America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) October 22, 2019

#WheresLindsey was trending among right-leaning users on Twitter after Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) pounced on Graham’s “total inaction” on Monday, dragging the senator for his failure to get to the bottom of the ‘Russiagate’ sham.

Tucker Carlson takes on Lindsey Graham on "empty promises" he keeps making to take on Trump impeachment. Graham is ducking the interviews, but Sen. Rand Paul jumps in and demands interviews with key players: did Dems do what they're accusing Trump of? Where is the oversight? pic.twitter.com/82f9lPFAAb — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 22, 2019

Carlson mused that Graham’s neocon foreign policy tendencies – as shared by his former Senate pal John McCain before the latter’s death – might mean his loyalty is more to the “deep state” than Trump. While Graham hasn’t climbed aboard the impeachment express alongside some of the more anti-Trump members of his party, he hasn’t outright condemned that faction either, and at least one news outlet has tipped him as one of the senators likely to turn on the president.

Seemingly getting the message that Republicans were tired of his shenanigans, however, Graham rushed to back the president, who had called Democrats’ impeachment fervor a “lynching” on Tuesday. “This is a lynching in every sense,” Graham agreed – only for liberals to accuse him of “Klansplaining.”

LINDSEY GRAHAM Klansplaining to us about how the treatment of Trump is a lynching in every sense of the word.



Meanwhile, Bill Taylor is testifying and over half of Americans think Trump should be impeached and removed. So, he's trying to distract us with racist language. Again. https://t.co/oEJ6l89Jud — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 22, 2019

lindsey graham continues the long, proud tradition of white men from south carolina downplaying lynchings https://t.co/RFrY1t1NU2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 22, 2019

I’ve seen some Potomac two-steps before, but holy cow. https://t.co/Fuycs7t31J — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) October 22, 2019

Democrats vocally yearned for the days when Graham could be counted on to join McCain in condemning Trump’s anti-interventionist tendencies, their jaws dropping to see Graham, at least, claim to support Trump’s moves in Syria.

Trump, too, has called for his party to show some loyalty, calling on Republicans to “get tougher and fight” on Monday. “I think the Democrats fight dirty. I think the Democrats are lousy politicians with lousy policy,” he said, but at least “they stick together. They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst.” Should Trump start to worry that they have Lindsey Graham?

