3 US soldiers killed, 3 injured in Georgia training accident

Three infantry soldiers were killed and another three injured in a training accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

The soldiers, who belonged to the Army's 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, were traveling in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the time of the accident on Sunday, base officials said. Three were pronounced dead on the scene,while other three were transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Also on rt.com Coming back to another warzone: US troops leaving Syria will find ‘home’ in… western Iraq

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding officer of the 3rd Infantry Division, said in a statement, using a nickname for infantry soldiers.

Fort Stewart is located 40 miles south of Savannah, Georgia and is the home of the Army’s distinguished 3rd Infantry Division. Two years ago, a soldier on the base was killed during a live-fire training accident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!