‘Savage’: Tulsi Gabbard gets meme artillery support after daring ‘warmonger queen’ Hillary Clinton to run in 2020

18 Oct, 2019 23:35
Hillary Clinton (L) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) ©  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon;  REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
After Hillary Clinton accused Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of being a ‘Russian asset,’ Gabbard shot back that Clinton is the ‘embodiment of corruption’ and rot that plagues the Democrats. Twitter cracked open the popcorn – and memes.

While Clinton partisans called Gabbard vile,” a malevolent kraken,” and even a Moscow Republican,” plenty of people on all shades of the US political spectrum defended her forceful response with memetic snark.

In what the mainstream media will no doubt call a "doctored video," Gabbard and Clinton were memed into a wrestling match.

Others approvingly cited Gabbard’s accusation that Clinton was the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

There was an obligatory reference to Gabbard’s usual promotion of ‘Aloha,’ the Hawaiian spirit of “love, affection, peace, compassion and mercy” – and its absence in this case...

...as well as the congresswoman being a military veteran and officer in fine fighting form.

There were also callbacks to Gabbard’s performance in the first Democrat debate, where single-handedly took down Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California).

And so on, and on, and on, providing a bit of much-needed levity on a Friday evening.

