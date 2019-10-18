‘Savage’: Tulsi Gabbard gets meme artillery support after daring ‘warmonger queen’ Hillary Clinton to run in 2020

After Hillary Clinton accused Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of being a ‘Russian asset,’ Gabbard shot back that Clinton is the ‘embodiment of corruption’ and rot that plagues the Democrats. Twitter cracked open the popcorn – and memes.

While Clinton partisans called Gabbard “vile,” a “malevolent kraken,” and even a “Moscow Republican,” plenty of people on all shades of the US political spectrum defended her forceful response with memetic snark.

Tulsi Gabbard logging into Twitter today pic.twitter.com/wM3kuQ2fGd — The Notorious Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2019

Live look at Tulsi Gabbard torching Hillary Clinton's glass house. pic.twitter.com/ehFD5L7H4m — Cousin Walter (@CousinWalter) October 18, 2019

In what the mainstream media will no doubt call a "doctored video," Gabbard and Clinton were memed into a wrestling match.

Look out Hillary!



Tulsi off the top rope!!! pic.twitter.com/d2K0lr85nh — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 18, 2019

Others approvingly cited Gabbard’s accusation that Clinton was the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

When Hillbots say "yas queen" I wonder if they realize that they are worshipping the #QueenOfWarmongers. pic.twitter.com/KJF7QomUgR — Brian -Doc- Hall 🌺👴🏻🌹🏄🏽‍♀️ (@brianchall) October 18, 2019

There was an obligatory reference to Gabbard’s usual promotion of ‘Aloha,’ the Hawaiian spirit of “love, affection, peace, compassion and mercy” – and its absence in this case...

...as well as the congresswoman being a military veteran and officer in fine fighting form.

There were also callbacks to Gabbard’s performance in the first Democrat debate, where single-handedly took down Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California).

And so on, and on, and on, providing a bit of much-needed levity on a Friday evening.

When you get the Ron Paul treatment and call it out.. pic.twitter.com/gYR6Lo51f7 — Sarah Jane ☕🍕🎯 (@pinktastic615) October 18, 2019

Tulsi speaking truth to power & I'm so here for it!!!! 💞 pic.twitter.com/t6jedY6uxN — OWS_ellie ॐ #BernieSquad TURN OFF YOUR TV! (@OWS_ellie) October 18, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!