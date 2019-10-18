‘Savage’: Tulsi Gabbard gets meme artillery support after daring ‘warmonger queen’ Hillary Clinton to run in 2020
While Clinton partisans called Gabbard “vile,” a “malevolent kraken,” and even a “Moscow Republican,” plenty of people on all shades of the US political spectrum defended her forceful response with memetic snark.
Tulsi Gabbard logging into Twitter today pic.twitter.com/wM3kuQ2fGd— The Notorious Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2019
Live look at Tulsi Gabbard torching Hillary Clinton's glass house. pic.twitter.com/ehFD5L7H4m— Cousin Walter (@CousinWalter) October 18, 2019
In what the mainstream media will no doubt call a "doctored video," Gabbard and Clinton were memed into a wrestling match.
Look out Hillary!— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 18, 2019
Tulsi off the top rope!!! pic.twitter.com/d2K0lr85nh
Others approvingly cited Gabbard’s accusation that Clinton was the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”
When Hillbots say "yas queen" I wonder if they realize that they are worshipping the #QueenOfWarmongers. pic.twitter.com/KJF7QomUgR— Brian -Doc- Hall 🌺👴🏻🌹🏄🏽♀️ (@brianchall) October 18, 2019
There was an obligatory reference to Gabbard’s usual promotion of ‘Aloha,’ the Hawaiian spirit of “love, affection, peace, compassion and mercy” – and its absence in this case...
Tulsi Gabbard before snapping: https://t.co/O3bj28zBcnpic.twitter.com/Ptx6k8XrNq— Fliyo MB 🧢 (@FliyoMB) October 18, 2019
...as well as the congresswoman being a military veteran and officer in fine fighting form.
@CassandraRules Exclusive footage of @TulsiGabbard composing her Hillary tweets: https://t.co/zPQE4qSICY— Serotonin's Gone (@SerotoninsGone) October 18, 2019
There were also callbacks to Gabbard’s performance in the first Democrat debate, where single-handedly took down Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California).
https://t.co/gQpi1JOz8npic.twitter.com/Pby0vrW3rd— Cassandra Fairbanks🕊✌️ (@CassandraRules) October 18, 2019
And so on, and on, and on, providing a bit of much-needed levity on a Friday evening.
When you get the Ron Paul treatment and call it out.. pic.twitter.com/gYR6Lo51f7— Sarah Jane ☕🍕🎯 (@pinktastic615) October 18, 2019
Tulsi speaking truth to power & I'm so here for it!!!! 💞 pic.twitter.com/t6jedY6uxN— OWS_ellie ॐ #BernieSquad TURN OFF YOUR TV! (@OWS_ellie) October 18, 2019
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!