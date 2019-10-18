‘I’m the Meryl Streep of generals!’ Former Pentagon chief Mattis revels in Trump insult as #Resistance demands dirt

Former US Defense Secretary James Mattis bragged President Donald Trump had called him “the most overrated general,” comparing himself to similarly ‘overrated’ actress Meryl Streep, while the #Resistance clamored for more.

“I’m not just an overrated general. I’m the most overrated general,” the former Pentagon chief boasted during the keynote speech at the Al Smith Memorial Foundation dinner on Thursday. “I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress.”

So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me.

Warming to the somewhat ungainly comparison, Mattis continued, “And you do have to admit that between me and Meryl, at least we’ve had some victories.”

Trump reportedly gave Mattis his new sobriquet during a meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Wednesday after Senate Minority Leader Schumer read a quote from the general nicknamed “Mad Dog” suggesting “ISIS will resurge” if the US did not remain in Syria.

Trump dismissed Mattis as “not tough enough,” pointing out that the general had said it would take two years to “capture ISIS,” but “I captured them in one month.” Mattis resigned as Defense Secretary in February over disagreements with the president’s desire to withdraw from Syria, putting him squarely on the side of the #Resistance – who welcomed his quips, but wanted more.

“I earned my spurs on the battlefield, Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor, so I’m not in the least put out by [Trump’s insult],” Mattis continued.

I think the only person in the military Donald Trump doesn’t think is overrated… is Colonel Sanders.

The jokes are fine ... but General Mattis, we’re past the time for jokes. Tell us what you saw. Tell us what you know. https://t.co/7glbIFJPIY — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 18, 2019

Some took to social media to praise the retired general, but many demanded more than wisecracks. “Why is Mattis out there cracking jokes when he should be holding daily press conferences detailing Trump’s unfitness as Commander in Chief?” one solemn user tweeted.

I want to laugh at these jokes and I'm sure that Donald Trump will lash out, but what I really want to see is General Mattis telling the truth about Donald Trump's fitness for office. https://t.co/00xk2Ofu5C — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 18, 2019

