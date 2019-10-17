 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Stuck in a Russiagate-collusion rut: Putin ‘owns Doral’ & other #Resistance pearls after G7 location announced

17 Oct, 2019 19:49
Get short URL
Stuck in a Russiagate-collusion rut: Putin ‘owns Doral’ & other #Resistance pearls after G7 location announced
Trump employees at a campaign event at Trump National Doral Miami in 2016 ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Critics of US President Donald Trump went into full-on meltdown mode after the White House announced that the US will host next year’s G7 summit at the Trump-owned Miami resort.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday that the gathering of international leaders will be held at the Trump National Doral resort on June 10-12, which he said was “far and away the best place” to host the event. 

Even before his press conference was done, Democrats waxed outraged about a potential conflict of interest, even calling for other countries to boycott the G7 if Trump went ahead with his venue plans.

One author, seemingly stuck in a ‘Russiagate collusion’ loop, suggested the decision was not so surprising since Russian President Vladimir Putin “owns Doral.” (Fact check: He doesn’t.)

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman was angered not so much by “the audaciousness of the corruption” but by its “sheer pettiness,” while Washington Post op-ed writer Holly O'Reilly slammed the “utterly shameless” decision.

Former Obama administration aide turned MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller raged that Mulvaney was “openly praising” the president's private business “from the White House podium.”

Adding insult to injury, Mulvaney added that Trump might even dare to invite Putin to the gathering of world leaders. Such an invite would, “for all intents and purposes” turn the G7 “back into the G8,” tweeted MSNBC correspondent Chris Jansing. However, no one seems to have paid attention to Mulvaney when he clearly said that the matter of inviting Putin hadn’t come up at all, suggesting some rather selective hearing was at work.

Russia's G8 membership was suspended in 2014 over the Ukraine crisis, but Trump said recently he would support Moscow's reentry into the group.

Prolific Twitter conspiracist Marcy Wheeler said it was “quite clear” that hosting at Doral “is the cover for inviting Putin” which was a “payoff” to Russia for supposedly delivering the 2016 election to Trump. The #Resistance refuses to let that particular conspiracy theory go, even after a two-year probe by special counsel Robert Muller failed to find any evidence whatsoever for it.

The 643-room resort and conference center has seen sales and profits drop since Trump became president. Yet Trump’s critics have taken this indication that his business is not profiting from his presidency into proof positive that he is violating the constitutional prohibition on “emoluments” from foreign governments.

Mulvaney said that Trump will not profit from the summit “in any way, shape or form.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies