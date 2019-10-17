 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

White House announces G-7 summit in 2020 will be held at Trump Doral resort

17 Oct, 2019 18:15
Get short URL
White House announces G-7 summit in 2020 will be held at Trump Doral resort
©  REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Next year’s gathering of the G-7 will be held at the Trump Doral resort in Florida, the White House announced, despite objections from Democrats that using a property owned by the president violates emoluments prohibitions.

Trump National Doral Miami was chosen as the site of the June 2020 summit, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday. Three other sites were considered, including two in Utah and one in Hawaii.

President Donald Trump had brought up Doral as the possible venue at the August G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, to a chorus of objections from media and Democrats. Any events at Trump hotels and properties in the US have been under intense scrutiny since the day he took office, as Democrats have argued that profiting from foreign guests would qualify as “emoluments” prohibited under the US Constitution. Multiple lawsuits on those grounds are still pending. 

Mulvaney said Trump will not profit from the event “in any way, shape or form.”

Asked if there was precedent for holding such a summit at a property owned by a president, Mulvaney said that no previous president has owned a venue that would qualify. 

Also on rt.com Trump would ‘certainly’ invite Putin to next G7 summit

He also mentioned that Trump could invite Russian President Vladimir Putin as a guest of the summit, but said it “has not come up” whether he will. Russia was suspended from G-7 in 2014 at the Obama administration’s insistence, and Moscow has said it did not care to be invited back, preferring the G-20 as an international forum.

The Doral resort was built in the 1960s, but had fallen on hard times by 2012, when Trump – a billionaire real-estate developer before he ran for office – bought it out of bankruptcy for $150 million. He reportedly invested another $250 million into renovating the resort by 2016.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies