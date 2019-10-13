Hunter Biden calls Trump’s accusations ‘a barrage of false charges’... and resigns from Chinese equity firm

Hunter Biden, son of 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, has stepped down from the board of a Chinese equity company while defending his work in Ukraine – the work that President Donald Trump said was “crooked.”

“He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States,” Biden’s lawyer George Mesires wrote in a statement released on Sunday.

Speaking through Mesires, Biden said that he is to resign from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company, and would also “forego all foreign work” if his father is elected president next year. The company was granted a Chinese business license and raised more than a billion dollars days after Joe Biden flew to China in 2013 as Vice President.

President Trump has also called on Ukraine to reopen a corruption investigation into Burisma, an energy firm that paid Hunter $50,000 per month to sit on its board between 2015 and 2019, despite his apparent lack of qualifications in the field. Trump has accused Joe Biden of wielding his political influence to land Hunter the job and of threatening to withhold military aid to Ukraine in a bid to have the corruption investigation quashed.

He’s also continued to tweet personal jibes at the Bidens, on Sunday posting that Hunter “has totally disappeared! Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries! Media is AWOL.”

Burisma maintains that Hunter’s work with the firm focused on “transparency, corporate governance and responsibility.” Likewise, while Hunter insisted in his statement that he had done no wrong, he nevertheless swore to “continue to keep his father personally uninvolved in his business affairs.”

That level of involvement is disputed by Trump. After Joe Biden said that he never spoke to his son about his “overseas business dealings” earlier this month, Trump posted a video to Twitter showing the two Bidens golfing with a Burisma executive in 2014.

Trump’s own dealings with Kiev have come under the spotlight in recent weeks. House Democrats are currently pursuing an impeachment inquiry against Trump based on a July phone call with newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the call, Trump suggested that Zelensky reopen the corruption probe into Burisma. Aid to Ukraine had also been suspended some days beforehand, but was later paid in full, in Trump’s own words.

Democrats say this amounted to coercion, an accusation denied by both Trump and Zelensky. Trump released a transcript of the call, which he called “perfect,” and told supporters at a rally on Friday that the impeachment inquiry against him is “illegal, invalid and unconstitutional bullshit,” orchestrated by an “unholy alliance of corrupt Democrat politicians, deep-state bureaucrats and the fake news media.”

