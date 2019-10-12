 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 4 dead, 5 injured in Brooklyn nightclub shooting

12 Oct, 2019 12:13
Four people were killed and five seriously injured in a shooting in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. The incident took place at a private club on Utica Avenue.

Gunfire broke out shortly after 7am at the club, according to the New York Fire Department.

The venue, which bills itself as a “private and social rental space,” is located only three blocks from the nearest police station.

Police sources told the New York Post that multiple people have been brought in for questioning. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Crown Heights has been plagued by a series of shootings in recent months, with two injured in a midnight attack last Sunday. A father of three, a 27 -year-old man and a 59-year-old clipped by a stray bullet were all among those shot last month, while an 11-year-old child was shot in the neighborhood earlier this summer.

