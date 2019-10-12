At least 4 dead, 5 injured in Brooklyn nightclub shooting

Four people were killed and five seriously injured in a shooting in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. The incident took place at a private club on Utica Avenue.

Gunfire broke out shortly after 7am at the club, according to the New York Fire Department.

The venue, which bills itself as a “private and social rental space,” is located only three blocks from the nearest police station.

#BREAKING: at least 4 people are dead, 5 others are injured after a shooting in #Brooklyn. So far, no one has been arrested. It happened in the Weeksville section, possibly at a private social club. @CBSNews@CBSNewYorkpic.twitter.com/cRLzINWR5F — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) October 12, 2019

Police sources told the New York Post that multiple people have been brought in for questioning. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Crown Heights has been plagued by a series of shootings in recent months, with two injured in a midnight attack last Sunday. A father of three, a 27 -year-old man and a 59-year-old clipped by a stray bullet were all among those shot last month, while an 11-year-old child was shot in the neighborhood earlier this summer.

