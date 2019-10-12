Dramatic VIDEO shows LA firefighters battling #SaddleridgeFire

A fast-moving brushfire has swept through LA’s San Fernando Valley, traveling some 7,500 acres and threatening thousands of homes in the area. Remarkable footage shows firefighters keeping the blaze at bay.

Starting late on Thursday evening, the conflagration has already consumed an estimated 31 structures in Los Angeles, where over 100,000 residents have fled their homes, some in response to mandatory evacuation orders. The blaze is 13 percent contained, according to the LA Fire Department.



#SaddleridgeFire Los Angeles County Firefighters working all out! A physical and mental delivery from Camp 12 personnel creating a fuel break in an extreme fire behavior environment. This highlights the challenges of night firefighting @LACOFD@Angeles_NF@LAFD@LASDHQ@LAPDHQpic.twitter.com/ngQ0sVx90F — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 11, 2019

The fire department has so far reported two casualties: a firefighter who sustained minor injuries, as well as one resident who died of cardiac arrest.

Thankful for the firefighters that have been working tirelessly to fight the #SaddleRidgeFirehttps://t.co/CyfwIc89J5 (photo: Josh Edelson) pic.twitter.com/GVfwE1rqOO — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 12, 2019

The scale of the inferno could be seen from across a nearby highway.

Seven evacuation centers have been established to accommodate those forced to leave their homes, to which ride-sharing company Lyft has offered free transportation to residents. A number of roads have also been closed.

Terrifying images from the #SaddleridgeFire. A resident capturing the flames that destroyed his neighbor’s home @ABC7pic.twitter.com/CSQWM83cnr — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) October 11, 2019

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said 1,000 firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, including personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the US Forest Service.

More than 1,000 firefighters from @LAFD and our partner agencies are working tirelessly throughout the night to protect families and keep our city safe as they fight the #SaddleridgeFire. pic.twitter.com/CKkowbFfcC — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 12, 2019

City officials said they were still investigating the cause of the fire.

