‘This is the Left’: Police intervene after violence & MAGA hat burning mars anti-Trump protest in Minneapolis (VIDEOS)

Police were forced to intervene after a demonstration against Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Minneapolis turned ugly. Videos show protesters assaulting the president’s supporters and burning stolen MAGA hats.

Trump gave a stump speech at the city’s Target Center on Thursday – but those who wanted to hear the president speak first had to brave the thousands of protesters who had surrounded the arena.

Footage shared on social media shows demonstrators burning a pile of MAGA hats which had been forcibly taken from Trump supporters, according to multiple eyewitnesses. The Minneapolis Star Tribute reported that demonstrators were stopping cars leaving the venue and confiscating pro-Trump memorabilia, including flags and hats.

Anti Trump protestors in Minnesota stole about 40 hats off the heads of Trump supporters & then lit them on fire 🔥 at the Trump Rally



They then left the ashes as a vigil against fascism, leaving a f*ck Trump sign on the top of the pile



This is tolerance. This is the left pic.twitter.com/jFhVNXrgId — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Breaking: outside Minneapolis Trump rally. Protestors lighting Maga hats on fire. Rushing police. Calling them pigs, etc. Escalating scene. pic.twitter.com/YKepO0ReRm — spidermonkey (@Spidermonkey432) October 11, 2019

The activists later got into a brief confrontation with police who arrived to extinguish the impromptu bonfire. In several videos, protesters can be heard shouting “f**k Donald Trump” and “f**k you guys” when officers showed up to put out the blaze. After the fire was put out, protesters left a “F**k Trump” sign on the top of the ash pile.

“This is tolerance. This is the left,” tweeted Elijah Schaffer, a journalist who covered the protest.

A man in a blue jacket seemed to be leaving the Trump rally by himself when he was spotted by a protester who yelled: “There’s a Nazi over here!” A group of protesters then attacked the man, slapping and pushing him. He finally ran away. pic.twitter.com/jzYaWgca9g — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) October 11, 2019

Trump supporters are literally fleeing the event after it ended as protestors are waiting around attacking attendees as they leave the arena



It is not safe in Minneapolis any longer for Trump supporters. Please stay away from the vicinity and do not come out with branded gear pic.twitter.com/BLsJbtct0k — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

At one point, police reportedly used pepper spray to quell the unruly crowd. One assault captured on video shows a man leaving the Trump rally who was targeted and chased by an angry mob. “There’s a Nazi over here!” one of the protesters yells. The man is seen fleeing after being hit and pushed by several people.

