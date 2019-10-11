 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘This is the Left’: Police intervene after violence & MAGA hat burning mars anti-Trump protest in Minneapolis (VIDEOS)

11 Oct, 2019 09:27
Get short URL
‘This is the Left’: Police intervene after violence & MAGA hat burning mars anti-Trump protest in Minneapolis (VIDEOS)
An attendee is confronted by a counter protester before a rally by U.S. President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. October 10, 2019. © REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Police were forced to intervene after a demonstration against Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Minneapolis turned ugly. Videos show protesters assaulting the president’s supporters and burning stolen MAGA hats.

Trump gave a stump speech at the city’s Target Center on Thursday – but those who wanted to hear the president speak first had to brave the thousands of protesters who had surrounded the arena.

Footage shared on social media shows demonstrators burning a pile of MAGA hats which had been forcibly taken from Trump supporters, according to multiple eyewitnesses. The Minneapolis Star Tribute reported that demonstrators were stopping cars leaving the venue and confiscating pro-Trump memorabilia, including flags and hats.

The activists later got into a brief confrontation with police who arrived to extinguish the impromptu bonfire. In several videos, protesters can be heard shouting “f**k Donald Trump” and “f**k you guys” when officers showed up to put out the blaze. After the fire was put out, protesters left a “F**k Trump” sign on the top of the ash pile.

“This is tolerance. This is the left,” tweeted Elijah Schaffer, a journalist who covered the protest.

At one point, police reportedly used pepper spray to quell the unruly crowd. One assault captured on video shows a man leaving the Trump rally who was targeted and chased by an angry mob. “There’s a Nazi over here!” one of the protesters yells. The man is seen fleeing after being hit and pushed by several people.

Also on rt.com Shots fired: Joe Biden was a ‘good’ VP because he excelled at ‘kissing Obama’s a**’, Trump jokes

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies