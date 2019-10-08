Get your popcorn? Trump & Comey to face off…in TV drama series

Russiagate may have fizzled out, but efforts to cash in on the ensuing hysteria have only just begun. CBS Studios will make a TV show based on the debunked conspiracy theory, with some already joking it will surely not be biased.

The media giant has tapped Jeff Daniels – known for his roles in ‘The Newsroom’ and ‘Dumb & Dumber’ — to star as former FBI director James Comey in a four-episode miniseries. Irish actor Brendan Gleeson will star as Trump.

Let the iconography begin... https://t.co/cbmEVMXDL5 — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) October 7, 2019

The pivot to screen is a bit of a surprise, since Comey told journalist Katie Couric last year that his hope was “to be forgotten” after his stint at the center of Russiagate. But the lure of the spotlight was obviously enough to override that hope.

“This is an odd thing (pause) but I hope to be forgotten.”



— James Comey’s response, during his whirlwind book tour, to Katie Couric’s question about how he saw his *legacy*, during the 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival ... https://t.co/FlQSEinzeB — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) October 7, 2019

Needless to say, reaction on Twitter to the news of the forthcoming series was not exactly enthusiastic.

“They couldn't pay me to watch this,” one user wrote, while others sarcastically said it would be a very “fair and honest” account of events.

People also alluded to Comey’s reputation for being sanctimonious and fairly fond of hearing himself speak.

“There is seriously no one in America interested in this propaganda other than Comey himself!” a person chimed in.

Nothing is a more powerful rebuttal to the late-2016 claim that "the Trump era will make good art" than the phrase "Jeff Daniels to star as James Comey." — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) October 7, 2019

