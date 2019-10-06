 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple injuries reported after explosion at Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach, California (VIDEO)
HomeUSA News

Disney World visitors stranded for hours as sky line ride malfunctions week after opening (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

6 Oct, 2019 04:13 / Updated 1 second ago
Get short URL
Disney World visitors stranded for hours as sky line ride malfunctions week after opening (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
©  Twitter / @galxty
Dozens of people have been stuck inside sky line cabins at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for hours, following an alleged power failure that crippled the recently-opened ride.

A Walt Disney World spokeswoman confirmed there was an “unexpected downtime” on the Skyliner ride, but emphasized there were no reports of any injuries – after several photos showed multiple gondolas smashed together pretty hard.

Stranded visitors and witnesses posted photos and videos of rescue crews with ladder trucks pulling people out one by one. One witness told local media he and his mother have been stuck for several hours, while some have reportedly waited for help for more than three hours.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies