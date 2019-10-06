Disney World visitors stranded for hours as sky line ride malfunctions week after opening (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Dozens of people have been stuck inside sky line cabins at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for hours, following an alleged power failure that crippled the recently-opened ride.

A Walt Disney World spokeswoman confirmed there was an “unexpected downtime” on the Skyliner ride, but emphasized there were no reports of any injuries – after several photos showed multiple gondolas smashed together pretty hard.

Stranded visitors and witnesses posted photos and videos of rescue crews with ladder trucks pulling people out one by one. One witness told local media he and his mother have been stuck for several hours, while some have reportedly waited for help for more than three hours.

Fire crews now gearing up with harnesses. They have used a special truck to evacuate other gondolas so I’m hoping they won’t have us repell down. #skylinerpic.twitter.com/V4DMwydQ2l — Michael Wallace (@TigerMike83) October 6, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!