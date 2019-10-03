Homeless LA ‘subway soprano’ offered a record deal after video of her angelic singing goes viral

Emily Zamourka, a homeless Russian singer who has become an overnight internet sensation, has been offered a record deal by a Grammy-nominated music producer, signaling a reversal of fortunes for the destitute virtuoso.

Zamourka has been living on the streets of Los Angeles after falling on hard times, but a viral video of her singing Puccini in the subway has led to an outpouring of support, donations and job offers.

According to TMZ, Zamourka caught the attention of Joel Diamond, who has worked with the likes of David Hasselhoff and famed singer Engelbert Humperdinck. The producer hopes to create a “huge classical-EDM crossover hit record” with her, which will be entitled ‘Paradise’. It’s not clear if she has accepted the offer, the outlet reported.

This is far from the only promising development for the talented Russian emigre. She is scheduled to sing Saturday evening at the opening of an event celebrating Italian heritage in Los Angeles.

To top it off, two GoFundMe campaigns have raised tens of thousands of dollars for Zamourka, one surpassing $52,000 and the other collecting $32,000.

Zamourka, 52, emigrated to the United States when she was 24 and taught music among her several jobs, but struggled to make ends meet after she was hospitalized for pancreas and liver problems. After a long recovery, she turned to street performing to help pay the bills. However, the theft of her violin eventually forced her onto the streets.

