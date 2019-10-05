‘Shifty Schiff’ an anti-semitic slur?! The latest fabricated racism scandal targeting Trump

Democrats have called President Donald Trump every synonym for “racist” in the book. But if you assume Trump’s insults – calling his rivals “shifty,” and “savages” – are coded references to Jews, doesn’t that make you the racist?

With Adam Schiff leading an impeachment drive against him, Trump has made no secret of his animosity towards the California Democrat, calling him a “shifty,” “lowlife” who should be “questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.” The president has also turned his anger on fellow impeachment Democrat Jerry Nadler (D-New York) and socialist New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling them “savages.”

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

According to certain media outlets, that means that Trump hates Jews. Really. Apparently by referring to Schiff as “a shifty, dishonest guy,” Trump engaged in a “brazenly anti-Semitic attack,” or so says veteran progressive journalist Mehdi Hasan, evidently trying to give CNN a run for its money.

“The stereotype of Jews as ‘shifty,’ the suggestion that they are sneaky and manipulative, has a long and ignominious history,” Hasan continued, referring to the false story that Trump once called white supremacists “very fine people” to further his argument. Hasan also chose to believe a 1980s rumor that Trump kept a book of Adolf Hitler’s pre-war speeches right by his bedside.

A handful of other left-wing media outlets and pundits jumped on board, as did some Democrat lawmakers. Ocasio-Cortez called Trump’s insults on Schiff “deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism.”

Understand that Trump is engaged in deliberate, atrocious, targeted antisemitism towards Chairman Schiff.



Then ask yourself why no one cares to denounce it - esp when his accusation of it towards others drove full news cycles earlier this year. https://t.co/bjEw6eb7Md — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2019

Now that Adam Schiff is his main antagonist, Trump's anti-Semitism will likely get worse. Yesterday's "shifty" comments were a start. The reason: Trump thinks in stereotypes so when he insults people he often invokes bigoted tropes about their group https://t.co/Be7e8i00ab — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) October 3, 2019

Now, Trump is well-known for calling people nasty names. He is also well-known (and hated in some parts of the world) for seemingly being the most pro-Israel US president ever, after recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and all but backing its right-wing government’s annexation appetites.

But doesn’t hearing the word “shifty” and instantly thinking it a reference to Jewish people seem more than a little racist in itself? The word, defined by the Oxford English dictionary as “appearing deceitful or evasive,” has nothing to do with Jews. But the supposed anti-racists found a way to make the connection.

Unfortunately, when one makes every little issue about race, sooner or later the veneer of righteousness will slip and something racist will come out.

Also on rt.com NYT shifts from Russiagate to racism, insisting Orange Man Still Bad

Take Joe Biden. Speaking at an Asian and Latino Coalition event in Iowa two months ago, Biden declared that “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.” Nobody in the room associated darker skin with lower intelligence and talent until Biden – who once accused Trump of “using the language of white nationalists” – went there.

Likewise when Trump called the city of Baltimore a “rat and rodent-infested mess” earlier this summer, referring to the city’s well-documented rat problem, in a dig at Maryland Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump was immediately labeled a “racist” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren, and a host of left wing pundits and politicians.

The core of their argument was that the word “infested” must have been a reference to the city’s black residents. Hold on. If you automatically think that the word “infested” is a reference to Baltimore’s black population, you’re the racist.

.@RepCummings is BLACK. 55% of his congressional district is BLACK. 46-1 only uses the term “INFESTED” (which refers to vermin) when talking about BLACKS.



If you think his attack on Baltimore as “rat and rodent infested” is not racist, you’re RACIST or a self loathing apologist. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 29, 2019

Maybe Cummings, who is black, is a racist too though, given that he called his own community “drug-infested” at a 1999 Congressional hearing.

In the bold new world of progressive America, everybody is a racist. On the flipside, when everybody is a racist, nobody is.

Also on rt.com ‘Racism Witch Hunt!’ Trump rips into NYT leak scandal, calling it ‘evil propaganda machine’

In just two years, the new "progressive" tactics have completely devalued the ‘race card’ as a political weapon. Nobody cares when a politician calls an opponent a racist any more, and the accusation no longer shocks as it once did. Well done you bunch of racists.

By Graham Dockery, RT

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!