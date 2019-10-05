 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bernie Sanders says feeling ‘great’ after doctors confirm 78yo senator suffered heart attack

5 Oct, 2019 01:19 / Updated 0 seconds ago
©  Reuters / Brian Snyder
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack before his admission into the hospital this week, his campaign and doctors have confirmed, but the Democratic presidential contender said he will remain in the 2020 race.

The senator, 78, had a “myocardial infarction” – the medical term for a heart attack – before his hospital visit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by doctors through Sanders’ campaign.

After leaving the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Sanders said he felt “great,” and took to Twitter to confirm that he would continue campaigning for the presidency.

“See you soon on the campaign trail,” he said in a brief video clip, adding elsewhere that he still intends to take part in the upcoming Democratic debate, scheduled for October 15 in Ohio.

Sanders’ campaign previously acknowledged the senator was hospitalized and treated with two heart stents after complaining of chest pain on Tuesday. Friday’s statement noted he was “stable” upon arrival to the hospital, adding the doctors determined “all other arteries were normal.”

He was met with an outpouring of kind words from supporters following the announcement, who wished him a speedy recovery.

