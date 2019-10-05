Bernie Sanders says feeling ‘great’ after doctors confirm 78yo senator suffered heart attack

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack before his admission into the hospital this week, his campaign and doctors have confirmed, but the Democratic presidential contender said he will remain in the 2020 race.

The senator, 78, had a “myocardial infarction” – the medical term for a heart attack – before his hospital visit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by doctors through Sanders’ campaign.

After leaving the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Sanders said he felt “great,” and took to Twitter to confirm that he would continue campaigning for the presidency.

We love you both. Get some rest, Bernie. We need you strong. Enjoy some time with Jane and the family. We will be working hard for you volunteering. Take care and God bless. — SandersChick (@Cindy4Sanders) October 5, 2019

“See you soon on the campaign trail,” he said in a brief video clip, adding elsewhere that he still intends to take part in the upcoming Democratic debate, scheduled for October 15 in Ohio.

Also on rt.com Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events after emergency heart stent surgery

Sanders’ campaign previously acknowledged the senator was hospitalized and treated with two heart stents after complaining of chest pain on Tuesday. Friday’s statement noted he was “stable” upon arrival to the hospital, adding the doctors determined “all other arteries were normal.”

He was met with an outpouring of kind words from supporters following the announcement, who wished him a speedy recovery.

Bernie, I would never vote for you in 1,000 years but I would say you are one tough dude that is focused on what you want. Kudos to you! — Dline Rules (@howz_my_driving) October 5, 2019

I wish Bernie all the best. He's a good man who has impacted the adoption of progressive ideas in the democrat party more than anyone. However, he's too old for this election. It will be a mean, tenacious ordeal that would test a much younger healthier person — Devon Hill (@DevonHill95) October 5, 2019

If you like this story, share it with a friend!