Shot down? Testimony by Trump’s Ukraine envoy seems to skewer Democrats’ impeachment narrative

Another transcript has poked a hole in the narrative of House Democrats trying to impeach President Donald Trump, as former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified he never pushed Kiev for ‘dirt’ on former VP Joe Biden.

Volker was grilled for nine hours in a closed-doors session of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight committees on Thursday. Democrats on the committees claimed that he was instrumental in pushing the Ukrainian government to reopen a corruption investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (D-California) - one of the loudest voices calling for impeachment on Capitol Hill - did not release a transcript of Volker’s testimony. Instead, the Democrats published a select few text messages provided by Volker, amid grim pronouncements that the envoy engaged in a “shadow shakedown,” and helped Trump pressure “a foreign power to investigate a political rival,” to quote Schiff and fellow Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California).

Volker’s testimony clearly blew @AdamSchiff’s delusional witch-hunt out of the water.



Otherwise Schiff would have leaked every word and piece of evidence. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 4, 2019

However, a transcript of Volker’s testimony was obtained by investigative reporter John Solomon and the The Federalist on Friday, and the document paints a rather different picture. In the transcript, Volker describes providing more text messages than those released by Schiff and co, in which “Vice President Biden was never a topic of discussion.”

Another Democrat claim - that Trump ordered military aid to Ukraine withheld in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens’ affairs - was also absent from Volker’s testimony, with the envoy stating that he was only made aware of the suspension of military aid through media reports.

Also on rt.com Dems publish Trump administration officials’ texts in Ukrainegate impeachment frenzy (READ IN FULL)

Instead, he described facilitating talks between officials in Kiev and Washington to allow the Ukrainians a shot at refuting a “negative narrative” that had formed in the US on corruption in the country.

“I did so solely because I understood that the new Ukrainian leadership wanted to convince those...who believed such a negative narrative about Ukraine, that times have changed, and that, under President Zelensky, Ukraine is worthy of US support,” he told the hearing.

Volker abruptly resigned last week, after the Democrats announced they would be summoning him to testify.

Prior to the transcript’s release, House Republicans had called for it to be made public, and accused Schiff and his fellow Democrats of “releasing cherry-picked documents” to further his impeachment effort.

.@HouseDemocrats should be ashamed today. By publicly releasing cherry-picked documents, Democrats have polluted the public discourse with misinformation.



We hope the American people will get to see the full context of Volker’s testimony. Will @RepAdamSchiff let it happen? https://t.co/noeBCDcgtm — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 4, 2019

There's a reason why Adam Schiff released cherry-picked text messages and not the transcript of the Volker interview. It's because he's misleading. Again.



The actual interview directly undermined Democrats' impeachment effort.



Release the transcript. Show Americans the truth. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 4, 2019

President Trump was more blunt, calling Schiff a “lowlife” and demanding he be “questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.”

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

The transcript is the second such document to cast doubt on the argument for impeachment. Democrats accused Trump of pressuring Zelensky into reopening the investigation in a July phone call, using military aid as leverage. When the White House released a transcript of the call revealing no quid-pro-quo arrangement, that argument too began to look shaky.

Nevertheless, the party has pushed ahead with an impeachment inquiry, albeit without a full vote in the House of Representatives to make it official. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s top prosecutor announced on Friday that his office will reopen the investigation into Burisma, an energy firm whose board Hunter Biden sat on, but denied that the investigation was politically motivated.

Also on rt.com As impeachment fever grips Washington, Ukraine reopens Biden probe following Trump’s demands

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.