‘Save the planet, eat the babies’: AOC trolled over climate change panic by pro-Trump prankster

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a fan of radical climate change solutions, but one “modest proposal” caught her off guard. A woman she thought had a “mental condition” suggested eating babies for the good of the earth.

Speaking about her proposed ‘Green New Deal’ at a town hall event on Thursday, AOC was interrupted by an apparently distressed woman who felt the Green New Deal’s zero-carbon goal just wouldn’t cut it. Claiming that “we only have a few months left” to fight climate change, the woman went on to suggest that humanity begin eating its own children to save the world from ecological apocalypse.

“We’ve got to start eating babies! We don’t have enough time. There’s too much CO2… even if we would bomb Russia, we still have too many people, too much pollution. So we have to get rid of the babies!”

What exactly bombing Russia would achieve was left unanswered, but after nearly three years of ‘Russiagate’ shenanigans in America, its inclusion is almost par for the course at this stage.

Ocasio-Cortez attempted to calm the woman down, assuring her that everything was “okay,” and “there are a lot of solutions we can pursue,” as concerned staff took her microphone back.

Right-wingers, some of whom were joking, immediately blasted AOC for not disavowing infanticide and the mass slaughter of Russians. Even President Donald Trump waded in, calling the New York Democrat a “wack job” on Twitter.

AOC is a Wack Job! https://t.co/LU3hIeek0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez defended her heckler, suggesting that she may have been “suffering from a mental condition,” and calling on the right to stop mocking her for fear of making her “condition or crisis worse.”

The truth is that both sides got played. The woman was later revealed not to be a mentally ill eco-warrior, but a stooge, planted in the crowd by LaRouche PAC, a federalist conservative group. The organization took responsibility on Twitter, saying “LaRouchePAC trolls AOC, AOC doesn’t rule out eating babies.”

LaRouchePAC trolls AOC, AOC doesn't rule out eating babies. #EatTheBabieshttps://t.co/bD9ThZVcGO — Lyndon LaRouche PAC (@larouchepac) October 4, 2019

While LaRouche PAC may have deployed some heavy-handed Swiftian satire to ridicule the climate movement, there are a small minority of academics who believe that eating human flesh could be the solution to our climate woes. So-called ‘ethical cannibalism’ has been the subject of academic debate for some time, and a Swedish scientist made waves last month when he touted corpse-eating as “the solution to food sustainability in the future.”

