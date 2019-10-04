Trump signs visa waiver for Poland following defense talks

President Donald Trump has signed off on Poland’s entry to the State Department’s Visa Waiver Program, letting Polish citizens enter the US for 90 days without a visa. The move follows defense talks with President Andrzej Duda.

Trump made the announcement on Friday, but the plan had been expected since Trump’s meeting with Duda on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month. There the two leaders held talks on defense, security and energy, with Trump confirming his plans to relocate an estimated 1,000 US troops to Poland, with the Polish government building facilities to house them.

The two leaders also vowed to resist Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, calling the project a “threat” to European security.

Polish citizens will soon be able to travel visa-free to the US, for business or pleasure, for a maximum of 90 days. 30 other European countries are already members of the program, including Polish neighbors Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Lithuania.

