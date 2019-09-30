 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
40 inches of snow: Northwest US hit by ‘unprecedented’ winter storm in September, Montana declares emergency

Published time: 30 Sep, 2019 23:14
©  Reuters / Gary Cameron
Winter came early and broke records in some areas along the Rocky Mountains, bringing heavy snow storms months ahead of time. Montana has even declared an emergency.

The strong winds and blizzards began in Montana over the weekend and were expected to continue through Monday.

“With an unprecedented winter storm throwing our state a surprise in September, state and local governments are working closely together to protect the health and safety of Montanans,” Governor Steve Bullock said on Sunday, declaring a state of emergency as the snowfall continued.

The town of Browning has seemingly got the worst of it, receiving 48 inches of snow over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The bad weather is also affecting parts of other states located along the Rockies, including Washington, Idaho, Nevada and even parts of California.

The storm system shattered a record that had stood for well over a century, delivering the earliest snowfall in Spokane, Washington since 1881.

Heavy snowfall is accompanied by strong winds, reaching some 30-35 mph at times, that make the whole situation worse, as the snow quickly piles up against buildings and vehicles.

While the Lassen Volcanic National Park in California remains open, Highway 89 going through the park will remain closed until “driving conditions improve,” the National Park Service said.

