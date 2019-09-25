‘Nothing call’: Trump lashes out at Dems & media after Zelensky chat memo released

President Donald Trump has slammed his Democratic rivals for launching an impeachment probe based on a “nothing call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, on the back of allegations that Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine, in a bid to pressure Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings in the country. The Department of Justice released a transcript of the call on Wednesday, which detailed the two leaders discussing Biden, but not military aid.

Taking a question on the Trump/Zelensky phone call, Pres says "there was no pressure whatsoever" put on Zelenskiy. "It turned out to be a nothing call," he says. Slams "fake news" and "corrupt reporting" about the phone call. pic.twitter.com/wp6KhZMlOE — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 25, 2019

“It’s a political war,” he said at a press conference following the release, calling the efforts to impeach him “the single greatest witch hunt in American history.”

“The way you had that built up, that call was going to be the call from hell,” Trump told reporters. “It turned out to be a nothing call, other than a lot of people said ‘I never knew you could be so nice’.”

Following Pelosi’s announcement on Tuesday, six House committees will now begin gathering evidence against Trump before sending it to the Judiciary Committee, under the control of pro-impeachment Democrat Jerry Nadler (New York). Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have vowed to quash any impeachment articles that pass the House, and warned Democrats of a public backlash.

