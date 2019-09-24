 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump authorizes release of ‘complete’ transcript of call with Ukraine’s Zelensky, Dems still not happy

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 19:18
© AFP / Saul Loeb, Ludovic Marin
US President Donald Trump said a full transcript of his recent call with the Ukrainian president is to be released, but Democrats continue with calls for impeachment and plan to interview the whistleblower on the incident.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he had authorized the release of the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of his conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky. In a separate tweet, he said it was a “very friendly and totally appropriate call” and he applied “no pressure” on the Ukrainian leader.

Democrats had been up in arms after a whistleblower complained that Trump had allegedly had an inappropriate call with a foreign leader, who media reported to be Zelensky. The call was apparently related to allegations that Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees to Kiev unless the government fired a prosecutor who was investigating an energy company his son Hunter worked for.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that a Republican would be "getting the electric chair" if he did what Biden did. He also denied that his own decision to withhold $400 million in aid to Ukraine had anything to do with Biden. 

Yet, despite the imminent release of the full transcript of the call with Zelensky, Democrats are still not satisfied. US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, known for his elaborate Russiagate conspiracies, said his panel is in contact with a lawyer representing the whistleblower who may give testimony as early as this week.

ABC News White House reporter tweeted that while Trump is releasing the transcript of the call, Democrats still want to see the exact complaint the whistleblower made.

Some on Twitter even suggested that Trump might release an "edited" transcript of the call instead of the real one.

Republicans on the other hand, are expressing concerns that releasing the transcript of the call to appease Democrats and the media would set a "dangerous precedent."

In his Tuesday tweets, Trump called the recent accusations and controversy "nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!"

