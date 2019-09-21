 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘A violent incident of huge magnitude’: 2 dead, 8 injured in S. Carolina bar shooting

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 15:09
Two men were killed and eight more people injured in a shooting at a bar in Lancaster, South Carolina, which local law enforcement described as a “violent incident of huge magnitude.”

Shots were reportedly fired both inside and outside a sports bar in the Twin Pines area of the city at around 2.45am local time, but police are not sure how many shooters were involved.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said the shooting was “witnessed by lots of people,” many of whom left the scene before speaking with police. He’s calling on any eyewitnesses to come forward “so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

Four of those injured in the shooting have been airlifted to medical facilities for treatment. Another person was treated for injuries sustained when they tried to flee the attack.

