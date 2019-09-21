‘A violent incident of huge magnitude’: 2 dead, 8 injured in S. Carolina bar shooting

Two men were killed and eight more people injured in a shooting at a bar in Lancaster, South Carolina, which local law enforcement described as a “violent incident of huge magnitude.”

Shots were reportedly fired both inside and outside a sports bar in the Twin Pines area of the city at around 2.45am local time, but police are not sure how many shooters were involved.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said the shooting was “witnessed by lots of people,” many of whom left the scene before speaking with police. He’s calling on any eyewitnesses to come forward “so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

Four of those injured in the shooting have been airlifted to medical facilities for treatment. Another person was treated for injuries sustained when they tried to flee the attack.

