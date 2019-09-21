2 teens injured in shooting that triggered stadium panic & evacuation at high school football game in Philadelphia (VIDEO)

Two teens were injured as a shooting interrupted a high school football game in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, forcing an evacuation of the stadium.

The victims were rushed to the hospital after gunshots broke out behind the bleachers at Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, where Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School were playing a football game. In the ensuing chaos, hundreds of fans were evacuated from the stadium before the game was completed. Both victims are in stable condition, according to local media.

No suspect has yet been arrested and an investigation is reportedly ongoing.

