2 teens injured in shooting that triggered stadium panic & evacuation at high school football game in Philadelphia (VIDEO)
The victims were rushed to the hospital after gunshots broke out behind the bleachers at Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, where Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School were playing a football game. In the ensuing chaos, hundreds of fans were evacuated from the stadium before the game was completed. Both victims are in stable condition, according to local media.
#BREAKING Police are investigating a shooting that broke out behind the bleachers of a football game in West Hunting Park. A 15-year-old and 14-year-old are in the hospital suffering from gun shot wounds. The latest in a live report on @CBSPhilly Video cred: @WipeTwiceVideoSpic.twitter.com/SCT4Basyim— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) September 21, 2019
No suspect has yet been arrested and an investigation is reportedly ongoing.
DEVELOPING: Philadelphia police responding to shots fired outside a high school football game.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) September 21, 2019
Happened near Germantown & W Hunting Park next to Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium. Witnesses tell me the game was in the 2nd quarter.@6abcpic.twitter.com/Sxk0geAHNv
