 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

2 teens injured in shooting that triggered stadium panic & evacuation at high school football game in Philadelphia (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 03:02
Get short URL
2 teens injured in shooting that triggered stadium panic & evacuation at high school football game in Philadelphia (VIDEO)
©  NBC Philadelphia
Two teens were injured as a shooting interrupted a high school football game in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood, forcing an evacuation of the stadium.

The victims were rushed to the hospital after gunshots broke out behind the bleachers at Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, where Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School were playing a football game. In the ensuing chaos, hundreds of fans were evacuated from the stadium before the game was completed. Both victims are in stable condition, according to local media.

No suspect has yet been arrested and an investigation is reportedly ongoing.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies