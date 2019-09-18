‘Terrorists didn’t land in Kashmir from the moon’: Polish MEP urges parliament to support India (VIDEO)

Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki has blasted Pakistan in the European Parliament, saying that terrorists in India do not come from the Moon but from neighboring Pakistan.

Czarnecki urged his colleagues in Brussels to support India in its dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir, saying that it is “perhaps” the European Union’s only democratic ally in south Asia.

"India is the greatest democracy of the world. We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists didn't land from the Moon. They were coming from neighbouring country. We should support India,” he said.

The Polish lawmaker’s comments came during a special debate on the situation in Kashmir in the EP.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have threatened to spill over since India revoked a constitutional provision that had granted Jammu and Kashmir autonomy over its internal administration in August. The nuclear neighbors have fought three wars over the disputed territory since 1947.

