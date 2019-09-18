 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Terrorists didn’t land in Kashmir from the moon’: Polish MEP urges parliament to support India (VIDEO)

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 17:18 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 17:24
Get short URL
‘Terrorists didn’t land in Kashmir from the moon’: Polish MEP urges parliament to support India (VIDEO)
Ryszard Czarneck (right) in the European Parliament. © Global Look Press
Polish MEP Ryszard Czarnecki has blasted Pakistan in the European Parliament, saying that terrorists in India do not come from the Moon but from neighboring Pakistan.

Czarnecki urged his colleagues in Brussels to support India in its dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir, saying that it is “perhaps” the European Union’s only democratic ally in south Asia.

"India is the greatest democracy of the world. We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists didn't land from the Moon. They were coming from neighbouring country. We should support India,” he said.

The Polish lawmaker’s comments came during a special debate on the situation in Kashmir in the EP.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have threatened to spill over since India revoked a constitutional provision that had granted Jammu and Kashmir autonomy over its internal administration in August. The nuclear neighbors have fought three wars over the disputed territory since 1947.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies