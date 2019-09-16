BBC accused of pushing ‘PC agenda’ with rainbow flag-waving rendition of ‘Rule, Britannia’

The BBC has been accused of spoiling an annual music festival, after a singer swapped the Union Jack for a rainbow flag in a rousing rendition of ‘Rule, Britannia’. The stunt sparked a storm of furious tweets.

Television viewers across the UK tuned in to watch the Last Night of the Proms – the climax of the eight-week classical music festival – in what has traditionally been a showcase of British patriotism and culture. But this year’s concert featured a provocative twist: The mezzo-soprano who accompanied the orchestra hoisted a rainbow ‘pride’ flag as she sang the British classic, ‘Rule, Britannia.’

Jamie Barton, an American singer and self-professed “queer girl with a nose ring,” said that she unfurled the flag during her performance because she wanted to make “a very clear statement of Pride.”

Here's the big moment when @jbartonmezzo entered into the flag-waving spirit of the Last Night of the Proms! #LNOPpic.twitter.com/7b3eUFVhUh — BBC Proms (@bbcproms) September 14, 2019

"We are witnessing something rather remarkable," Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawney said during Barton’s performance. “That moment an audience falls in love with a singer.”

But judging from reactions on Twitter, the concert was deeply divisive, with many of the furious comments being directed at the event’s organizer – the BBC.

One disappointed viewer wrote that Last Night used to be a “celebration for the British people,” but has now been “hijacked by politically motivated virtue signalers.”

What the hell has happened to the Last Night? It used to be a celebration for the British people, but has been hijacked by politically motivated virtue signallers. Sadly, I will not be watching again. — Chris Leigh 🇬🇧 (@Chris_Leigh_UK) September 15, 2019

The fact that this event was always a celebration of British culture and patriotism really pains the BBC. They just had to put a spanner in the works. I will not be watching next year. — Lord Muckington (@LordMuckington) September 15, 2019

Others lamented that the BBC’s “PC agenda” ruined the event, and said they would not be tuning in next year. A handful of particularly enraged netizens vowed to never again pay their TV license fee.

You mean, here's the big propaganda moment for the biased #BBC to swing into action with its relentless PC agenda

God forbid if Britishness, greatness, history, Empire were allowed to take centre stage

Disgraceful coverage. BBC hit new lows. — Sunflower (@dhakarog) September 15, 2019

I’m saddened that @bbcproms would allow any sort of political and flag waving protests or expressions, at a fabulous traditional musical evening. Tarnished the evening for me — Chocolate Babe (@teenyween3) September 14, 2019

Cancel your TV licence today — Chris Reeves (@CMREEVES) September 15, 2019

This wasn’t the concert’s only flag-related controversy, however. Remain campaigners urged audience members to wave EU flags during the event – leading to more finger-pointing at the BBC.



“Brussels Broadcasting Corporation doing what it does best,” one Twitter user joked.

