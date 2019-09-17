 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘We are not your prostitutes!’ Tulsi Gabbard slams Trump for ‘pimping out’ US soldiers to Saudi Arabia

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 01:02 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 01:10
Get short URL
‘We are not your prostitutes!’ Tulsi Gabbard slams Trump for ‘pimping out’ US soldiers to Saudi Arabia
© Reuters / Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard has doubled down on her attacks on President Donald Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ allegiance to Saudi Arabia, eviscerating his ‘betrayal’ of her fellow soldiers and the US Constitution.

Singling out Trump’s statement that the US was “locked and loaded” but “waiting to hear from the Kingdom … under what terms we would proceed,” Gabbard slammed the US president for “offering to place our military assets under the command of a foreign country.

Gabbard called out the “betrayal of my brothers and sisters in uniform, the American people, and the Constitution” in a video posted to Twitter on Monday, reminding her Commander-in-Chief that she and her fellow soldiers took an oath to defend the Constitution - which doesn’t allow the president to offer up the country’s military on a silver platter to any foreign nation willing to pay for the privilege.

We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp.

The clip echoed an earlier tweet in which she reminded Trump that “having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s b**** is not ‘America First,’” and triggered an outpouring of support – and scorn – on social media.

Every day I’m like ‘I can’t possibly like Tulsi more than I already do,’ then I’m proven wrong,” gushed one commenter. “In fact you’re even cooler than #WonderWoman cause you’re the real deal with real battlefield experience,” tweeted another.

Even a few disaffected Trump fans were onboard with Gabbard’s criticisms.

Others pointed out some logical flaws in her thinking. “This take reduces US imperialism to a myth & makes it seem as though KSA is forcing an otherwise benevolent US to plunder the Global South & wage war on anti-imperialist states,” one user tweeted. “Israel pretty much runs the show when it comes to the ME and they get their support free from US taxpayer, KSA at least pays $billions for what they get?” pleaded another.

Also on rt.com US defense failure… Why Washington has to blame Iran over Saudi attacks

This video is a violation of Article 88 of the UCMJ,” pointed out another, highlighting the part of the US military code that forbids soldiers from “using contemptuous words” against officials. 

Trump said earlier on Monday that “it certainly would look like” Iran was behind the attack this weekend on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing facility, a strike which Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed as their own, but also said he “doesn’t want war with anybody.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies