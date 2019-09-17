‘We are not your prostitutes!’ Tulsi Gabbard slams Trump for ‘pimping out’ US soldiers to Saudi Arabia

Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard has doubled down on her attacks on President Donald Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ allegiance to Saudi Arabia, eviscerating his ‘betrayal’ of her fellow soldiers and the US Constitution.

Singling out Trump’s statement that the US was “locked and loaded” but “waiting to hear from the Kingdom … under what terms we would proceed,” Gabbard slammed the US president for “offering to place our military assets under the command of a foreign country.”

.@realDonaldTrump Despicable. Offering to place our military assets under the command of a foreign country—Saudi Arabia—is a disgrace and betrayal of my patriotic brothers and sisters in uniform and to our Constitution. We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp. pic.twitter.com/Cu1OewEMOC — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 16, 2019

Gabbard called out the “betrayal of my brothers and sisters in uniform, the American people, and the Constitution” in a video posted to Twitter on Monday, reminding her Commander-in-Chief that she and her fellow soldiers took an oath to defend the Constitution - which doesn’t allow the president to offer up the country’s military on a silver platter to any foreign nation willing to pay for the privilege.

We are not your prostitutes. You are not our pimp.

The clip echoed an earlier tweet in which she reminded Trump that “having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s b**** is not ‘America First,’” and triggered an outpouring of support – and scorn – on social media.

“Every day I’m like ‘I can’t possibly like Tulsi more than I already do,’ then I’m proven wrong,” gushed one commenter. “In fact you’re even cooler than #WonderWoman cause you’re the real deal with real battlefield experience,” tweeted another.

Even a few disaffected Trump fans were onboard with Gabbard’s criticisms.

Donald Trump in 2019 should listen to Donald Trump in 2014. https://t.co/HMq6AqZmTX — John Bishop 🇦🇺 (@Crow30Darkness) September 16, 2019

Others pointed out some logical flaws in her thinking. “This take reduces US imperialism to a myth & makes it seem as though KSA is forcing an otherwise benevolent US to plunder the Global South & wage war on anti-imperialist states,” one user tweeted. “Israel pretty much runs the show when it comes to the ME and they get their support free from US taxpayer, KSA at least pays $billions for what they get?” pleaded another.

Also on rt.com US defense failure… Why Washington has to blame Iran over Saudi attacks

“This video is a violation of Article 88 of the UCMJ,” pointed out another, highlighting the part of the US military code that forbids soldiers from “using contemptuous words” against officials.

Trump said earlier on Monday that “it certainly would look like” Iran was behind the attack this weekend on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing facility, a strike which Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed as their own, but also said he “doesn’t want war with anybody.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!