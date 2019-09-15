Californians post haunting bushfire images as evacuations ordered (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Hundreds of residents were ordered to evacuate their properties as a 200-acre bushfire broke out in San Jacinto, California. Alarmed locals have been sharing extraordinary images of the blaze online.

Mandatory evacuations were enforced by local authorities for more than 60 homes and 200 people after the bushfire erupted at about 6pm local time Saturday. By 11:30pm, the blaze had grown rapidly, torching more than 200 acres with only 10-percent containment, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

My neighbor just sent me this video of what my backyard view looks like right now. No one is allowed to enter my neighborhood any more. #HorseShoeFirepic.twitter.com/bwUrWPMT2o — B A E ❥ X O (@dennixo) September 15, 2019

Some 235 firefighters were deployed to the blaze, dubbed the ‘Horseshoe Fire’, along with two air tankers and one helicopter. No injuries have so far been reported.

#HorseshoeFire as seen from the San Jacinto side pic.twitter.com/HEYPizFEwz — Tim Anderson (@DoogieTim) September 15, 2019

T-73, last drop of the night.#HorseshoeFire@CALFIRERRU Contour Ave / Warren St in Juniper Flats pic.twitter.com/qF9cFnxNW1 — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) September 15, 2019

The latest wildfire comes as California continues to battle its biggest wildfire of 2019. Nearly 2,000 firefighters are tackling the Walker Fire that’s already burned more than 50,000 acres in the Plumas National Forest, northeast of Sacramento.

Damage caused by California wildfires has grown five-fold over the past 40 years. NASA says the increase in wildfires is indicative of climate change and warned that they will become more common and harder to stop as we live in a warmer and drier climate.

