US abortion doctor stashed over 2,000 ‘preserved’ fetal remains at his house

Shocked relatives discovered that a deceased US abortion doctor kept thousands of fetal parts at his house. His license had been suspended for breaking procedural regulations.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer stored 2,246 “medically preserved fetal remains” at his home in Will County, Illinois, the country sheriff’s office said on Friday. The physician passed away last week. His relatives were going through his belongings when they made the shocking discovery. They quickly notified the authorities about the fetus parts, which were then confiscated by police.

Klopfer ran three abortion clinics in Indiana – in Fort Wayne, Gary, and South Bend. The state’s medical licensing board suspended the doctor’s license indefinitely in 2016, after finding that he violated the law by failing to provide qualified personnel to monitor his patients during abortions. Klopfer was also fined $3,000 and required to undergo special training.

It is unclear why the doctor kept parts of fetuses at his home, but police say there is “no evidence” that he performed abortions there.

