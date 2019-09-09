Another probe?! Democrats to investigate Trump ‘pressuring Ukraine’ into 2020 election meddling

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 17:44 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 17:45
US Vice President Joe Biden meeting with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, PM Arseny Yatseniuk and Rada chairman Volodymyr Groysman in Kiev, December 8, 2015. ©  REUTERS/Anastasia Sirotkina
Democrat chairs of three House committees have accused the White House of pressuring Ukraine into “politically motivated” investigations into the business dealings of 2020 Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

In a letter sent to the White House counsel on Monday, heads of the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees cited a “growing public record” for “nearly two years” that allegedly showed President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani supposedly acting “outside legitimate law enforcement and diplomatic channels to coerce the Ukrainian government into pursuing two politically-motivated investigations under the guise of anti-corruption activity.”

‘Trump-Russia’ conspiracy-mongers Adam Schiff (D-California), Eliot Engel (D-New York) and Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) are demanding “any and all records” generated by the White House since January 2017, including any references to Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings, among other things.

The son of former US Vice President Joe Biden joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas firm, several months after the 2014 US-backed coup in Kiev. He resigned only recently, following the elections in Ukraine that brought about a surprise defeat of the incumbent government – and his father’s announcement that he would seek the Democrat presidential nomination to challenge Trump in 2020.

The letter by Cummings, Engel and Schiff appears to suggest Trump and Giuliani have access to time-travel and future-predicting technology, since they supposedly sought to thwart Biden’s candidacy two years before it was announced, as well as long before Giuliani became Trump’s lawyer, in April 2018.

Their letter also suggests Trump is seeking to withhold US military aid from Ukraine as a “boon to Moscow,” which is not terribly surprising given the trio’s vocal support of the ‘Russiagate’ conspiracy theory, which has been the obsession of the Democrats and mainstream US media since the 2016 election.

