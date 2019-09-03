25 bodies found as search for California boat fire victims suspended
Of at least 38 people who were on board the scuba diving vessel, the Conception, only five are known to have survived. Five more bodies have been located in the wreckage but are yet to be recovered. The rest are missing.
#LIVE Bodies of 11 females, 9 males recovered in Santa Cruz Island boat fire, authorities say https://t.co/w0OpIoUFwHpic.twitter.com/3LTTqGxGFa— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 3, 2019
The victims have to be identified using DNA tests, as their bodies had sustained “extreme thermal damage” in the blaze, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at a press-conference Tuesday.
Sheriff says the bodies will be identified via DNA testing because they have “extreme thermal damage” as a result of the fire. @FOXLApic.twitter.com/sedgLPyYxR— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 3, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW