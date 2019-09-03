25 bodies found as search for California boat fire victims suspended

Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 women and nine men from the wreckage of the diving boat that went on fire and sank near Santa Cruz Island, and located five more, as the search for the remaining victims has been suspended.

Of at least 38 people who were on board the scuba diving vessel, the Conception, only five are known to have survived. Five more bodies have been located in the wreckage but are yet to be recovered. The rest are missing.

#LIVE Bodies of 11 females, 9 males recovered in Santa Cruz Island boat fire, authorities say https://t.co/w0OpIoUFwHpic.twitter.com/3LTTqGxGFa — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 3, 2019

The victims have to be identified using DNA tests, as their bodies had sustained “extreme thermal damage” in the blaze, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at a press-conference Tuesday.

Sheriff says the bodies will be identified via DNA testing because they have “extreme thermal damage” as a result of the fire. @FOXLApic.twitter.com/sedgLPyYxR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 3, 2019

Also on rt.com ‘Mayday! I can’t breathe!’ 34 feared dead in horrific boat fire off California coast

DETAILS TO FOLLOW