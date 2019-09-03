 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 bodies found as search for California boat fire victims suspended

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 17:19 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 17:47
Rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 women and nine men from the wreckage of the diving boat that went on fire and sank near Santa Cruz Island, and located five more, as the search for the remaining victims has been suspended.

Of at least 38 people who were on board the scuba diving vessel, the Conception, only five are known to have survived. Five more bodies have been located in the wreckage but are yet to be recovered. The rest are missing.

The victims have to be identified using DNA tests, as their bodies had sustained “extreme thermal damage” in the blaze, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at a press-conference Tuesday.

