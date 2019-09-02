Over 30 feared dead after boat engulfed in flames off California coast

Dozens of people have reportedly died in a fire on a large boat off the coast of California. The US Coast Guard has deployed multiple crews to tackle the blaze.

Local news outlet KTLA is reporting that 34 people have died in the blaze which broke out on the 75-foot boat near Platts Harbor.

KKFX-TV reported that Coast Guard Los Angeles responded to reports of a fully engulfed boat fire off Santa Cruz Island around 5am. The coast guard responded by both air and water and nearby vessels were called to help rescue the passengers, the station reported.

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

The coast guard said on Twitter: “The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island.”

The coast guard added that a group of crew members has been rescued, with one person suffering from minor injuries. Efforts are continuing to evacuate the remaining passengers from the 75-foot boat.

