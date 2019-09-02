 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Over 30 feared dead after boat engulfed in flames off California coast

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 12:51 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 13:39
© Google Maps
Dozens of people have reportedly died in a fire on a large boat off the coast of California. The US Coast Guard has deployed multiple crews to tackle the blaze.

Local news outlet KTLA is reporting that 34 people have died in the blaze which broke out on the 75-foot boat near Platts Harbor.

KKFX-TV reported that Coast Guard Los Angeles responded to reports of a fully engulfed boat fire off Santa Cruz Island around 5am. The coast guard responded by both air and water and nearby vessels were called to help rescue the passengers, the station reported.

The coast guard said on Twitter: “The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island.”

The coast guard added that a group of crew members has been rescued, with one person suffering from minor injuries. Efforts are continuing to evacuate the remaining passengers from the 75-foot boat.

