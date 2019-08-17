 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
400 holidaymakers evacuated as tourist ferry STRIKES ROCKS en route from Ibiza

Published time: 17 Aug, 2019 09:54
FILE PHOTO: A Balearia ferry © Global Look Press / Michael Nitzschke
A Spanish ferry packed with hundreds of tourists and their cars has run aground on her way from Ibiza and Majorca, setting off a dramatic rescue effort throughout the night by coast guard and other emergency services.

Pinar del Rio, a fast ferry operated by Balearia, ran aground near Benidorm in southeastern Spain, the company reported. The collision occurred on Friday night as the vessel prepared to moor in harbor with 393 passengers and 70 vehicles on board.

No one was hurt in the incident, but the crew and Spanish coast guard immediately launched a rescue operation.

Photos and videos posted on social media show scenes of anxiety among passengers, with dozens of people seen on the deck wearing inflatable life vests.

Balearia said that all passengers “were unharmed and were evacuated” on coast guard ships and on the company’s own tug boat. It insisted there had been no fuel spill in the harbor, although precautionary measures were still implemented.

Local authorities are inquiring into the incident, as divers work on how to refloat Pinar del Rio and bring the vessel into the port.
Meanwhile, the company has relocated passengers to other ships, also offering buses for those who’d traveled to nearby Valencia and Alicante by car.

This is not the first time Pinar del Rio has hit the rocks in Spanish waters, Last June, it also ran aground off San Antonio in Ibiza, with no major injuries reported.

