 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Tourist ship runs aground in Russian reservoir, briefly stranding almost 300 foreign visitors

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 16:48
Get short URL
Tourist ship runs aground in Russian reservoir, briefly stranding almost 300 foreign visitors
© Wikipedia
A four-deck riverboat cruising Russia’s Volga river briefly ran aground in low water in the Rybinsk reservoir. It was carrying 292 foreign tourists.

The ‘Viking Helgi’ operates 14-day voyages on the Volga and its tributaries, departing from Moscow and St. Petersburg. On Monday, the boat became mired for a short time in low water on the Rybinsk reservoir, roughly halfway between the two cities.

292 passengers are said to be aboard the ship, along with 100 crew. Emergency services told Russian news agencies that no one was hurt during the brief accident.

According to local emergency services, the ship grounded itself as a result of a steering malfunction. However, the problem was quickly addressed and the vessel continued its journey several minutes later.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!




Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies