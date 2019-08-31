 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
USPS truck hijacked by one of the shooters as 30 people injured in Odessa & Midland
HomeUSA News

Manhunt for drive-by shooters in Texas after 30 people injured in Odessa & Midland

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 21:27 Edited time: 31 Aug, 2019 22:01
Get short URL
Manhunt for drive-by shooters in Texas after 30 people injured in Odessa & Midland
Up to 30 people have reportedly been shot in Texas in two separate locations in Midland and Odessa. Police say there are two shooters in two vehicles involved. Manhunt is ongoing.

In Odessa, active shooter situation was reported near a Home Depot. The rifle-wielding gunman shot a state trooper and then opened fire on civilians from a vehicle. 20 people have been shot in total, according to CBS News.

Midland Police Department then reported that there were two shooters in two separate vehicles in Midland. One of the alleged gunmen is driving a gold-white Toyota truck and the second had reportedly hijacked a USPS postal van.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut," Odessa Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Witness reports on Twitter suggested several separate locations have been hit as the gunman drove through Odessa. 

Following reports that one of the shooters is driving a postal truck, US Postal Service have issued a recall for all its vehicles in the area, according to local channel KOSA-TV.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies