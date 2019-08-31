Manhunt for drive-by shooters in Texas after 30 people injured in Odessa & Midland

Up to 30 people have reportedly been shot in Texas in two separate locations in Midland and Odessa. Police say there are two shooters in two vehicles involved. Manhunt is ongoing.

In Odessa, active shooter situation was reported near a Home Depot. The rifle-wielding gunman shot a state trooper and then opened fire on civilians from a vehicle. 20 people have been shot in total, according to CBS News.

Midland Police Department then reported that there were two shooters in two separate vehicles in Midland. One of the alleged gunmen is driving a gold-white Toyota truck and the second had reportedly hijacked a USPS postal van.

BREAKING: 30 people have been shot between Odessa & Midland Texas, police tell CBS News.



There are 2 suspect on the loose in 2 separate vehicles.



As of 5:05p EST today, per police:

10 victims shot in Midland

20 victims shot in Odessa



See below. pic.twitter.com/2Y4L5rggfo — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 31, 2019

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut," Odessa Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Witness reports on Twitter suggested several separate locations have been hit as the gunman drove through Odessa.

IF YOURE IN ODESSA BE SAFE, there’s an active shooter!! Home Depot, twin peaks, and sams club have already been hit ! — nissa (@thenissalanae) August 31, 2019

Mass shooting in twin peaks at odessa tx pic.twitter.com/pZlWM6WRGS — halsey (@mercylizzle16) August 31, 2019

Following reports that one of the shooters is driving a postal truck, US Postal Service have issued a recall for all its vehicles in the area, according to local channel KOSA-TV.

#BREAKING: Police say an active shooter is driving around in a hijacked USPS truck, shooting random people in Texas https://t.co/dguf4U5Nv0pic.twitter.com/oz8ei5UbXY — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 31, 2019

