‘She was the one I was really afraid of’: Trump trolls Gillibrand after she drops out of 2020 race

US President Donald Trump poked fun at Democrats after New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out of the 2020 race over her failure to qualify for the debates, expressing mock-relief that the bland candidate was gone.

“I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, calling Gillibrand's departure “a sad day for the Democrats.”

A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Unable to poll above 0 percent for most of the primary season, Gillibrand also failed to reach the 130,000-donor threshold required to reach the debate stage. She announced she was leaving the race on Wednesday “after eight incredible months,” thanking her supporters and imploring them to unite to defeat Trump. She didn't reveal who she plans to endorse, and there are still a score of candidates vying for the nomination.

The president’s supporters flocked to join the mockery. “Too bad…only about 20 more crazies to go,” one said. “When is creepy sleepy joe dropping out?” another wondered. “Gillibrand dropped out, I wonder who she will throw her 0.000000001% support behind? She should text him,” joked another.

Even some of Trump’s detractors appreciated his trolling prowess. “Trump is a horrible president, but a top notch internet troll,” said one.

But plenty of the #Resistance faithful didn’t get the joke. “Sundowning dotard, you should call for medical assistance,” one user sniffed. “It’s a bold move to admit you’re scared of a woman, sir,” said another.

