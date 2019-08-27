 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 dead, gunman shooting at police in Arkansas hostage situation

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 23:10 Edited time: 27 Aug, 2019 23:27
© Global Look Press/ ZUMA Press / J.L. Sousa, Register
A man armed with a high-powered rifle has barricaded himself in a home in West Helena, Arkansas and is shooting at responding police officers. Two people were found dead in the front yard.

The Helena-West Helena police chief confirmed that the two people found outside the residence were deceased, and that the suspect was shooting at officers from the inside. A hostage was reportedly inside the house with the suspect.

Local police, including a SWAT team, and Arkansas state troopers have both responded to the situation unfolding in the small town on Tuesday evening.

Police have blocked traffic to the area near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and are warning local residents to stay inside until the situation is resolved.

The shootout comes less than two weeks after a man in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania shot six police officers during a botched drug raid and the subsequent five-hour standoff.

Helena-West Helena is a city of approximately 12,000 residents on the shores of the Mississippi River, about 70 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

