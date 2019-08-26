 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘RIDICULOUS’: Trump slams report alleging he ever suggested to nuke hurricanes as ‘fake news’

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 09:49 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 10:10
Picture taken in 1971, showing a nuclear explosion in Mururoa atoll. © AFP
A report alleging that Donald Trump suggested using nuclear weapons to decimate hurricanes before they reached the US is untrue, the US president has claimed, describing the story as “ridiculous” fake news.

"The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Citing unnamed government sources, Axios reported that Trump had urged senior Homeland Security and national security officials to explore the idea of using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes from hitting the US.

The suggestion was never seriously considered as a possible policy, the outlet said.

The White House declined to comment on the story.The possibility of using nukes to decimate hurricanes is not a concept that originated with Trump. The proposal dates back decades, but has been dismissed by the scientific community as a bad idea.

