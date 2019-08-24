 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lightning strikes golf course, injures several people at PGA Tour in Atlanta (VIDEO)

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 23:01
© Reuters/ USA TODAY Sports
Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after lighting struck a pine tree during a PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta. Video captured the shinning pillar of light that sent debris flying everywhere as if it was a blast.

“There was just a big explosion and then an aftershock so strong you could feel the wind from it,” Brad Uhl of Atlanta told NBC news.

A storm disrupted a third round of the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club after 4pm on Saturday and spectators went seeking shelter from the rain.

Two lighting strikes hit the course and the debris from the tree hit several people, according to the statement by the Tournament. Six people were taken to hospitals, but their injuries are not life threatening.

© Reuters/ USA TODAY Sports

Thunderstorms are frequent in the area in this time of the year and tall trees are considered a frequent target for the lightning.

