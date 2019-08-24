Lightning strikes golf course, injures several people at PGA Tour in Atlanta (VIDEO)

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after lighting struck a pine tree during a PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta. Video captured the shinning pillar of light that sent debris flying everywhere as if it was a blast.

“There was just a big explosion and then an aftershock so strong you could feel the wind from it,” Brad Uhl of Atlanta told NBC news.

A storm disrupted a third round of the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club after 4pm on Saturday and spectators went seeking shelter from the rain.

Two lighting strikes hit the course and the debris from the tree hit several people, according to the statement by the Tournament. Six people were taken to hospitals, but their injuries are not life threatening.

Thunderstorms are frequent in the area in this time of the year and tall trees are considered a frequent target for the lightning.

