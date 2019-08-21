They see me rollin’: Shelf clouds fill the sky in mesmerizing stormchaser video

Awesome footage of a stunning shelf cloud formation looming overhead and spreading across the sky accompanied by a strange band of light has been shared by a keen stormchaser in Illinois.

Filmed by Chris Conley in Butler, the incredible timelapse video shows the eerie low-lying clouds rolling by in a mesmerizing display. The wedge-like clouds are typically associated with a cold or storm front, according to meteorologists.

Similar images were shared on social media by fellow weather enthusiasts in Pleasant Plains and Parkersburg, some 60 and 110 miles away respectively.

Just an incredible sight to see as the storm moved through Pleasant Plains, Ill., over soybeans and corn fields with the sun peaking through for just a moment to backlight it. @ReedTimmerAccu@breakingweather@NWSLincolnIL#ilwxpic.twitter.com/pIK9ljnCpR — Justin L. Fowler (@justinlfowler) August 20, 2019

