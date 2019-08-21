They see me rollin’: Shelf clouds fill the sky in mesmerizing stormchaser video
Filmed by Chris Conley in Butler, the incredible timelapse video shows the eerie low-lying clouds rolling by in a mesmerizing display. The wedge-like clouds are typically associated with a cold or storm front, according to meteorologists.
Here's a quick @GoPro time lapse taken near Butler #ilwx around 10:30 this morning. I have another hours worth to go thru. @RukavinaBidwell@NickHausenWx@ReedTimmerAccu@Ginger_Zee@weatherchannel@SamWnekpic.twitter.com/xjcerwBatf— Chris Conley (@MeanMotionMedia) August 21, 2019
Similar images were shared on social media by fellow weather enthusiasts in Pleasant Plains and Parkersburg, some 60 and 110 miles away respectively.
Just an incredible sight to see as the storm moved through Pleasant Plains, Ill., over soybeans and corn fields with the sun peaking through for just a moment to backlight it. @ReedTimmerAccu@breakingweather@NWSLincolnIL#ilwxpic.twitter.com/pIK9ljnCpR— Justin L. Fowler (@justinlfowler) August 20, 2019
Parkersburg, IL from a few minutes ago. #ilwx#tristatewxpic.twitter.com/UK21VIMGgd— Caleb Chevalier (@TriStateChasing) August 20, 2019
Also on rt.com Sao Paulo plunged into darkness by epic Amazon wildfire smoke (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Like this story? Share it with a friend!