 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

They see me rollin’: Shelf clouds fill the sky in mesmerizing stormchaser video

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 16:56
Get short URL
They see me rollin’: Shelf clouds fill the sky in mesmerizing stormchaser video
File photo of a shelf cloud over Illinois © Kenneth Cole Schneider / Flickr
Awesome footage of a stunning shelf cloud formation looming overhead and spreading across the sky accompanied by a strange band of light has been shared by a keen stormchaser in Illinois.

Filmed by Chris Conley in Butler, the incredible timelapse video shows the eerie low-lying clouds rolling by in a mesmerizing display. The wedge-like clouds are typically associated with a cold or storm front, according to meteorologists.

Similar images were shared on social media by fellow weather enthusiasts in Pleasant Plains and Parkersburg, some 60 and 110 miles away respectively.

Also on rt.com Sao Paulo plunged into darkness by epic Amazon wildfire smoke (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies