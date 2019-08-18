Trump wants ‘no business at all’ with Huawei, blasts reports suggesting otherwise

US President Donald Trump says he’s looking into stopping business with Chinese giant Huawei altogether, citing “national security threat.” It follows a report claiming Trump would grant Huawei a 90-day license extention.

Speaking to reporters after departing his golf club in Bedminster on Sunday, Trump dismissed media reports that his administration is going to allow the Chinese telecommunication company to buy supplies from US firms for yet another three months.

“Huawei is a company we may not do business with at all.”



“It was reported today, I was surprised, that we are open to doing business [with Huawei], we actually open to not doing business with them, so I don’t know who gave the report,” Trump said.

I don’t want to do business at all because it’s a national security threat

Trump said that he would make up his mind on whether to grant a sanctions reprieve to the Chinese company Monday, while doubling down on his threat to sever all remaining ties between Huawei and their partners in the US.

“It could be temporary and it could be not but we're making a decision tomorrow.”