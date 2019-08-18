13 arrested, 6 injured after Portland protests descend into violence

Police have arrested 13 people on a range of charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon after right-wing demonstrators squared off with Antifa counter-protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Speaking at the press conference in wake of the protests in Portland, marred by sporadic incidents of violence, city mayor Ted Wheeler hailed police for doing “an exemplary job of deescalating the situation” at what he described as a “largely peaceful event” despite there being multiple videos documenting attacks mostly by Antifa on right-wing demonstrators.

"This was largely a peaceful event" lies the Mayor of Portland. Absolutely disgraceful. https://t.co/UyUVfOnfo7 — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 18, 2019

In one particularly violent episode, a gange of masked protesters viciously attacked two buses with right-wing activists, pelting the vehicles with rocks, throwing a hammer into a salon and attempting to force their way into one of the buses by busting its doors.

While the mayor’s remark might have raised some eyebrows, Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw reported that 13 people have been arrested in connection with the turmoil, including for disorderly conduct, interfering with police, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

In run-up to the showdown, police seized a number of tools from the demonstrators, that, if used, might have caused serious trauma. That includes knives, metal and wooden poles, a stun gun as well as bear and chemical spray.

A total of six people have suffered injuries in the scuffles, and one had to be transported to hospital. The seventh person was treated for unrelated medical issues, Outlaw said.

Speaking at the press conference, Wheeler took aim specifically at the right-wing violence, accusing pro-Trump activist Joey Gibson, the founder of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group, of “misusing public taxpayer resources” by turning up to the rallies and inciting unrest with his presence there.

“We are now confronting the reality that in the United States we have a rising white nationalist movement based on white supremacy in this country, and it is impacting the entire nation, and we certainly seeing it playing out in the streets in Portland.”

While expressing concerns over the supposed dangers presented by the the surging right-wing sentiment, Wheeler failed to mention the reported instances of left-wing violence at the Portland rally, choosing to focus exclusively on the perils of white nationalism.

“So we need to confront this reality – the realty is a growing white nationalist movement and white supremacy in the United States”

Ahead of the rally, US President Donald Trump called on Wheeler to “properly do his job,” adding that his handling of the events would be “watched very closely.” Trump also joined the Republican-led push to formally designate Antifa an “organization of terror” which is, however, impossible under the applicable US law, allowing only foreign organization be designated as such.

