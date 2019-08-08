 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Green Shirt Guy’ goes viral after hysterically laughing at MAGA protesters

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 00:20 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 00:24
© Youtube / Matthew
An Arizona man came back home from a town council meeting an internet sensation, after a video of his hysterical laughter in reaction to a crowd of angry Trump supporters went viral online.

Thousands shared the video or animated images of the man with the hashtag #GreenShirtGuy, who called him a modern-day hero and a perfect friend one could only dream of having.

Wearing the distinctive green shirt, the man just couldn’t stop laughing hysterically after a man and a woman wearing “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hats interrupted a city council meeting in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday. The couple denounced the council’s earlier decision to schedule a vote on making Tucson a ‘sanctuary city’ in November. If approved, the measure would restrict the ability of local authorities to cooperate with federal law enforcement in implementing immigration laws.

“This city does not change or defy immigration laws. That is Congress’s job, to change immigration laws,” said the woman, while carrying a sign that read "Respect our laws or we will deport you! No sanctuary for criminals.”

When she accused the Tucson mayor of being in direct violation of his oath to defend the US Constitution, somebody in the crowd interjected by saying: “You’re in direct violation of being a jackass.”

Sitting two rows ahead of the protester, the “green shirt guy” reacted as if he was witnessing the most hilarious comedy show of his entire life. He kept laughing all the way while the protesters were escorted out of the room by a police officer.

