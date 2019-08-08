‘Green Shirt Guy’ goes viral after hysterically laughing at MAGA protesters

An Arizona man came back home from a town council meeting an internet sensation, after a video of his hysterical laughter in reaction to a crowd of angry Trump supporters went viral online.

Thousands shared the video or animated images of the man with the hashtag #GreenShirtGuy, who called him a modern-day hero and a perfect friend one could only dream of having.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

Wearing the distinctive green shirt, the man just couldn’t stop laughing hysterically after a man and a woman wearing “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hats interrupted a city council meeting in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday. The couple denounced the council’s earlier decision to schedule a vote on making Tucson a ‘sanctuary city’ in November. If approved, the measure would restrict the ability of local authorities to cooperate with federal law enforcement in implementing immigration laws.

#GreenShirtGuy for President. He's the hero and leader we all need 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eH0df6UiBa — Ely.Septic.Phannie (@LesbianKingPhil) August 7, 2019

“This city does not change or defy immigration laws. That is Congress’s job, to change immigration laws,” said the woman, while carrying a sign that read "Respect our laws or we will deport you! No sanctuary for criminals.”

When she accused the Tucson mayor of being in direct violation of his oath to defend the US Constitution, somebody in the crowd interjected by saying: “You’re in direct violation of being a jackass.”

Sitting two rows ahead of the protester, the “green shirt guy” reacted as if he was witnessing the most hilarious comedy show of his entire life. He kept laughing all the way while the protesters were escorted out of the room by a police officer.

I know what superhero I’m being for Halloween #GreenShirtGuypic.twitter.com/hNAxKfB72J — Cassidy :) (@Cass_Samantha_) August 7, 2019

#GreenShirtGuy is the hero we all needed. not every hero wears a cape y’all sometimes it’s a normal a*s man in a green shirt pic.twitter.com/li5kxQdALl — 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐭 🌸 (@badbitchjimin) August 7, 2019

Thank you #GreenShirtGuy for being ALL OF US. We needed this. pic.twitter.com/dGHDcyz74M — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2019

The #GreenShirtGuy has a form of chaotic energy which I absolutely love and I don’t know why pic.twitter.com/OgqroPiGK4 — Gabriel (@GElmosleh) August 7, 2019

Do I have to make a choice between #GreenShirtGuy and #PlaidShirt guy ? Or can I like them both ? Decisions , decisions . pic.twitter.com/V6d8r7TPDq — Ankur (@Hi_Ankur_) August 7, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!