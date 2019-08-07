 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘FAKE NEWS’: Trump slams NYT for changing headline to appease ‘radical left Democrats’

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 11:12 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 11:26
© REUTERS/Erin Scott; © The New York Times
Donald Trump has castigated the “failing” New York Times for changing a headline that had been criticized for being too soft on the US president, describing the edit as proof of “fake news” targeting his administration.

In the wake of last weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the paper ran a headline declaring: “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,” but later changed it to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.”

In a tweet, Trump attributed the edit to “Radical Left Democrats” who “went absolutely CRAZY.”

“This is what we’re up against,” he added. He then quoted commenters' remarks on how the incident showed the media’s clear prejudice against the president.

