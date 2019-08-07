‘FAKE NEWS’: Trump slams NYT for changing headline to appease ‘radical left Democrats’

Donald Trump has castigated the “failing” New York Times for changing a headline that had been criticized for being too soft on the US president, describing the edit as proof of “fake news” targeting his administration.

In the wake of last weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the paper ran a headline declaring: “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,” but later changed it to “Assailing Hate But Not Guns.”

..”This is an astounding development in journalism. I’ve never seen it happen before, I’ve just never seen anything like this! Is that journalism today? I don’t think so!” Mark Penn, Former Clinton Advisor. @TuckerCarlson After 3 years I almost got a good headline from the Times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

In a tweet, Trump attributed the edit to “Radical Left Democrats” who “went absolutely CRAZY.”

“This is what we’re up against,” he added. He then quoted commenters' remarks on how the incident showed the media’s clear prejudice against the president.

