Brakes on a plane: WATCH pilot stop miraculously short of busy intersection after EMERGENCY LANDING

A quick-thinking pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy stretch of road this week, miraculously injuring no one and causing no damage. Even more amazingly, the whole episode was captured on a police dash cam.

According to Washington State Patrol, the single-propeller KR2 came down on a busy highway in the city of Parkland, south of Tacoma, Thursday afternoon.

Trooper Thompson’s dash cam video capturing this morning’s events! Great job by the pilot and trooper! pic.twitter.com/7X0uWYJ9fc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

The pilot timed his landing perfectly to coincide with a momentary break in traffic, after a system malfunction caused the aircraft’s engine to stall in the skies above.

With almost cinematic timing, the plane stopped just short of an intersection. Here’s hoping the pilot had the wherewithal to utter a witty one-liner after pulling off the amazing move.

The stunned trooper who captured the amazing air-to-ground manoeuvre then helped the plucky pilot push the plane into a nearby parking lot.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Footage from COCKPIT of Boeing 737 shows plane plow into ocean

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!