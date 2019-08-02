 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brakes on a plane: WATCH pilot stop miraculously short of busy intersection after EMERGENCY LANDING

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 11:48
© Twitter / Johnna Batiste, Official Washington State Patrol
A quick-thinking pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a busy stretch of road this week, miraculously injuring no one and causing no damage. Even more amazingly, the whole episode was captured on a police dash cam.

According to Washington State Patrol, the single-propeller KR2 came down on a busy highway in the city of Parkland, south of Tacoma, Thursday afternoon.

The pilot timed his landing perfectly to coincide with a momentary break in traffic, after a system malfunction caused the aircraft’s engine to stall in the skies above. 

With almost cinematic timing, the plane stopped just short of an intersection. Here’s hoping the pilot had the wherewithal to utter a witty one-liner after pulling off the amazing move.

The stunned trooper who captured the amazing air-to-ground manoeuvre then helped the plucky pilot push the plane into a nearby parking lot.

