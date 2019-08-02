Gun shop billboard calls Dem Squad 'idiots', they call it 'inciting violence'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has asked the FBI to investigate a billboard mocking her and three other Democratic ‘Squad’ members by calling them “idiots.” Many can't see the ‘call for violence’ she is talking about, however.

.@FBI are you investigating this type of violence targeting members of Congress? https://t.co/GXMLC5SWDh — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 2, 2019

Cherokee Guns, a gun-selling company in Murphy, North Carolina, has angered Tlaib and her fellow Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), as well as the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and a Muslim advocacy organization, by allegedly inciting violence against the lawmakers.

The billboard displays the images of four ‘Squad’ congresswomen under the title “The 4 Horsemen Cometh.” The “cometh” part is stricken out with a red marker, and “are idiots” is written in.

“Signed, The Deplorables” read the inscription below. This refers to the infamous term coined by former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, now a common self-identifier for Trump supporters.

The billboard was erected around the weekend and was still up at the time of writing, despite calls by Tlaib and Pressley to take it down. Pressley implied that the message was racist, and called on Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) to “finally do the right thing” and help remove the ad.

#Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the @WhiteHouse has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable. @RepMarkMeadows – Cherokee Guns is in your district & you and I serve on a committee together. Here’s your chance to finally do the right thing. https://t.co/IvR1eunFQt — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) July 30, 2019

The owner of the shop, Doc Wacholz, stood his ground, denying any racial undertones and insisting his billboard is protected as free speech. The company that mounted the billboard saw nothing wrong with it, either.

Having been thrust into the national spotlight, Cherokee Guns emerged unapologetic, promising to give all who stop by, “eat a piece of bacon” and “tell us you’re voting for Trump in 2020,” a free “limited edition” bumper sticker. “Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible...sorry...” the company wrote on Facebook.

While there were those who supported Tlaib in her accusations against the company, many struggled to see anything that may be interpreted as inciting violence in the ad.

“A billboard is violence? It might be distasteful, but it’s not violence,” one user said.

A billboard is violence? It might be distasteful, but it’s not violence. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) August 2, 2019

“It seems to me the far left, led by these women, are anti-gun. That’s what I would take from the sign. There is no call to action. Not even “buy our guns,” another chimed in.

Explain to me exactly what about that is a call to violence. It seems to me the far left, lead by these women, are anti-gun. That’s what I would take from the sign. There is no call to action. Not even “buy our guns”. — TomBradysThumb (@TomsRightThumb) August 2, 2019

Another person agreed that the billboard, “stupid, offensive, inflammatory” though it is, does not call to murder anyone.

Yes the billboard is stupid, offensive, inflammatory. But it seems that it's actually saying (dumb as this may be) that these 4 are ushering in the apocalypse & you'll need a gun to defend yourself from whatever comes w/ End of Days. Not that you should go murder US Congressppl. — Samantha R Mandeles (@SRMandeles) August 1, 2019

Many pointed out that while the message might be unflattering, it is protected by freedom of speech.

.@FBI are you investigating this type of violence targeting members of Congress? https://t.co/GXMLC5SWDh — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 2, 2019

This billboard does NOT "encourage gun violence". There is in fact no encouragement towards any action of any kind. Even the "1 mile on right" does not say "Exit".



Welcome to both "Freedom of Speech" and "Grammar". — The Department of No (@SantasTavern) August 2, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!