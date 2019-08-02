 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gun shop billboard calls Dem Squad 'idiots', they call it 'inciting violence'

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 03:40
© Facebook / Cherokee Guns
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has asked the FBI to investigate a billboard mocking her and three other Democratic ‘Squad’ members by calling them “idiots.” Many can't see the ‘call for violence’ she is talking about, however.

Cherokee Guns, a gun-selling company in Murphy, North Carolina, has angered Tlaib and her fellow Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), as well as the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and a Muslim advocacy organization, by allegedly inciting violence against the lawmakers.

The billboard displays the images of four ‘Squad’ congresswomen under the title “The 4 Horsemen Cometh.” The “cometh” part is stricken out with a red marker, and “are idiots” is written in.

“Signed, The Deplorables” read the inscription below. This refers to the infamous term coined by former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, now a common self-identifier for Trump supporters.

The billboard was erected around the weekend and was still up at the time of writing, despite calls by Tlaib and Pressley to take it down. Pressley implied that the message was racist, and called on Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) to “finally do the right thing” and help remove the ad.

The owner of the shop, Doc Wacholz, stood his ground, denying any racial undertones and insisting his billboard is protected as free speech. The company that mounted the billboard saw nothing wrong with it, either.

Having been thrust into the national spotlight, Cherokee Guns emerged unapologetic, promising to give all who stop by, “eat a piece of bacon” and “tell us you’re voting for Trump in 2020,” a free “limited edition” bumper sticker. “Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible...sorry...” the company wrote on Facebook.

While there were those who supported Tlaib in her accusations against the company, many struggled to see anything that may be interpreted as inciting violence in the ad.

“A billboard is violence? It might be distasteful, but it’s not violence,” one user said.

“It seems to me the far left, led by these women, are anti-gun.  That’s what I would take from the sign.  There is no call to action.  Not even “buy our guns,” another chimed in.

Another person agreed that the billboard, “stupid, offensive, inflammatory” though it is, does not call to murder anyone.

Many pointed out that while the message might be unflattering, it is protected by freedom of speech.

