Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes – reports
19 May, 2024 13:18
HomeWorld News

Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes – reports

The aircraft with Ebrahim Raisi on board suffered a “hard landing,” according to some media
Helicopter carrying Iranian president crashes – reports
FILE PHOTO. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi © Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev

A helicopter on which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was a passenger encountered a “hard landing” on Sunday, according to unconfirmed reports by Iranian state television and other media outlets.

State TV broadcaster Irib, citing officials, reported that rescue teams are still trying to reach the accident site.
The accident occurred in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, according to Tasnim news agency.

Meanwhile, Iranian state TV described the area of the incident as being near the Iranian border city of Jolfa, some 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

