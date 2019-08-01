Jeffrey Epstein wanted to seed the human race with his DNA, scientists claim

Accused sex offender and millionaire Jeffrey Epstein dreamed of seeding the human race with his DNA and wanted to run a ‘baby factory’ out of his New Mexico ranch, according to scientist friends who dished on his proclivities.

Up to 20 women at a time would be inseminated with Epstein’s sperm at his ranch outside Santa Fe in a eugenics project, several prominent scientists and an investor who dined with the incarcerated financier told the New York Times. Epstein may have used his infamous dinner parties, which also included “attractive women with impressive academic credentials,” to screen candidates for his baby factory, according to Jaron Lanier, the virtual reality pioneer who attended some of the dinners.

Also on rt.com Epstein’s money trail: Will probe into Deutsche Bank reveal powerful connections?

Epstein had floated the baby-farm idea as early as 2001, according to another attendant, who claims the idea was so well established he heard about it later from a “prominent member of the business community.” His interest in creating “superior humans” was not a secret.

Even lawyer Alan Dershowitz, currently fighting a sex scandal of his own, recalled Epstein’s interest in eugenics, though he claims his friend’s talk of “how humans could be improved genetically” disturbed him for its echoes of Nazi race “science.”

The alleged serial pedophile was also interested in having his head and penis cryogenically frozen, according to an “adherent of transhumanism” cited in the Times, though most of the scientists interviewed describe Epstein as a wealthy dilettante who had little to contribute to science beyond his money – which he did, generously and inconveniently for those same scientists now forced to distance themselves from their benefactor.

Also on rt.com Fake passport, ‘piles of cash’ & diamonds: Should we know you better, Mr. Epstein?

Epstein is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in the Southern District of New York, 10 years after a sweetheart deal reached with Florida prosecutors saw him serve just 13 months on work release despite the existence of a 53-page FBI indictment that included at least 36 alleged victims. Then-prosecutor Alex Acosta, who was forced to resign earlier this month as Trump’s Secretary of Labor over his handling of the case, reportedly told the Trump team he was told to back off Epstein because “he belongs to intelligence.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!